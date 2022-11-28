Video Games Market Projected to Grow with (CAGR) Of 9.1% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [76 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Video Games Market Is Expected To Increase By Usd 133 Billion, At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 9.1% From 2022 To 2028, According To The Latest Edition Of The Global Video Games Market Report.

"Video Games Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Video Games market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period.

Video Games Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Video Games market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Video Games industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Video Games Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Video Games Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Video Games product introduction, recent developments and Video Games sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Video Games market report are:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Epic Games Inc.

Konami Holdings Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

miHoYo Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.

among others.

Short Summery About Video Games Market :

The Global Video Games market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global video games market is expected to increase by USD 133 billion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to the latest edition of the Global Video Games Market Report.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global video games market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the video games industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the genre, platform, and region. The global market for video games can be segmented by genre: action, sports, role-playing games, adventure, others. The action segment held the largest revenue share in 2021. Video games market is further segmented by platform: mobile, console, PC. Among these, the mobile segment was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021. Based on region, the video games market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific captured the largest share of the market in 2021.

Report further studies the market development status and future Video Games Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Video Games market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Video Games Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Video Games in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Video Games?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Video Games? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Video Games Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Video Games market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Video Games Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Video Games market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Video Games along with the manufacturing process of Video Games?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Video Games market?

Economic impact on the Video Games industry and development trend of the Video Games industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Video Games market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Video Games market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Video Games market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

