Policy discussion brief: the role of businesses in climate adaptation
In recent years the world has seen impacts of climate change rapidly intensify with more severe, frequent and unpredictable extreme weather events, as well as sea rise level that threatens communities and countries all over the world. The private sector has in many ways taken a leading role in mitigation efforts, but a similar business-led movement on adaptation is still to be developed.
Klein, R. J. T. & Mikaelsson, M. A. (2022). Policy discussion brief: The Role of Businesses in Climate Adaptation. Global Challenges Foundation. https://globalchallenges.org/policy-discussion-brief-the-role-of-businesses-in-climate-adaptation/