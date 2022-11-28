Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,579 in the last 365 days.

Policy discussion brief: the role of businesses in climate adaptation

In recent years the world has seen impacts of climate change rapidly intensify with more severe, frequent and unpredictable extreme weather events, as well as sea rise level that threatens communities and countries all over the world. The private sector has in many ways taken a leading role in mitigation efforts, but a similar business-led movement on adaptation is still to be developed.

Klein, R. J. T. & Mikaelsson, M. A. (2022). Policy discussion brief: The Role of Businesses in Climate Adaptation. Global Challenges Foundation. https://globalchallenges.org/policy-discussion-brief-the-role-of-businesses-in-climate-adaptation/

You just read:

Policy discussion brief: the role of businesses in climate adaptation

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.