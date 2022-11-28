“Agents for change” for better water and sanitation in Africa and Asia

Interaction between stakeholders from the same cities and towns has been essential, as teams with participants from the same cities but different institutions have worked together often without knowing each other beforehand.

“We brought them together to solve a joint problem,” said Fredby. “We offered mentorship via the country mentors and national facilitators, both individual and team support, and provided training on both technical components, but also on managing change, how to involve stakeholders, how to communicate about change, how to define a problem and so on.”

“We brought in Swedish stakeholders from several institutions including water utilities. We then identified important issues of joint interest and looked into the issue of a changing climate, how to manage increasing amounts of rainwater and how to plan for it to avoid flooding, etc. Swedish utilities are good at this and they showed how they handle these issues and there was sharing of experiences and knowledge between the professionals from different countries”, said Fredby.

Participants were also exposed to water and sanitation practices in Nordic countries with scheduled training sessions in Sweden and in their own countries as well as online during the Covid pandemic.