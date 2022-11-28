Bioeconomy perspectives and the possibilities to introduce alternative economic models in different parts of Colombia along with cattle?

The bioeconomy can turn into the engine to enhance bio-based economies. This event will have Spanish/English intepretation. Este evento contará con interpretación en español/inglés.

The aim of this seminar is to invite three experts to discuss about bioeconomy opportunities in the Andean and Amazonian regions of Colombia. Using local examples to highlight the role of the emergent National Bioeconomy strategy developed in 2018, perspectives and opportunities within the new government agenda. This is an opening to explore the need to build initiatives or mechanisms that can facilitate the transition towards an more sustainable economy based on the intensive use of knowledge, biological resources and residual biomass (the bioeconomy) in the country. The discussion seeks to provide insights for the synergies and tradeoffs towards the bioeconomy transition in the national policy momentum, taking into account the high levels of biodiversity in the country as a differentiating element that can turn the bioeconomy into the engine to enhance bio-based economies.

This webinar is part of a series of events on the sustainable cattle sector in Colombia and Brazil.

Agenda (CET time)

15:00 – 15:10 Welcome by Deniz Koca, Lund University

15:10-15:25 Mónica Trujillo, Research Fellow, Bioeconomy, Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI) Bogotá

15:25 – 15:30 Q&A

15:30-15:45 Nicolas Buitrago, Business Intelligence Analyst, Grupo Bancolombia

15:45-15:50 Q&A

15:50-16:05 Brigitte Baptiste, Biologist and Vice chancellor of Universidad EAN, Bogotá

16:05 – 16:10 Q&A

16:10 – 16:30 Debate and discussion – Moderator and panelists and questions from participants.