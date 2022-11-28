Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024: (Stock Symbol: AABB)

$AABB AABB Stock Symbol $AABB Bonanza AABB Tequila AABB Mining

Precious Metals Mining for High-Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)

With the mining operations expansion program in full swing now, we believe tremendous increases in production revenues are achievable next year and beyond that will take the Company to new levels.” — Chris Torres, $AABB President

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES,, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precious Metals Mining for High-Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024: Asia Broadband Inc . (Stock Symbol: AABB)  Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. Launch of Property the Golden Baboons Mining Club for Digital Currencies. Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution Called PayAABB.com. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. AABB utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience, and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders.Additionally, AABB has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a worldwide standard of exchange that is stable, secured, and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand-based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies. AABB Mining Growth Initiative Set to Double Net Assets to $200 Million By 2024On November 3rd AABB announced the Company is on track with its mining operations expansion initiative to realize substantially expanded production in 2023 and into the forthcoming years. Recent and planned acquisitions and additional processing facilities have laid the foundation to progress rapidly on a path of organic growth. Furthermore, as the Company continues to execute its business plans and increase revenues and net assets, management anticipates the market will acknowledge the share value in AABB. A major announcement supporting the Company’s path to growth is expected in the coming weeks.In addition to the growth of its mining business segment, AABB is currently broadening its digital asset division with significant additions and enhancements to improve product functionality, efficiency, and feasibility. These upgrade, expansion, and development events are expected to be rolled out and announced as they become available shortly. New NFT Intellectual Property the Golden Baboons Mining ClubOn November 16th AABB announced that its recently created proprietary collection of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) renderings are in the final stages of development prior to release into the NFT marketplace. Over the past several months, AABB has been collaborating with Web 3.0 consultants to bring this project to life, now branded as the “Golden Baboons Mining Club”. Management will continue to implement its NFT business plan and escalate the recently launched operations within the Company’s digital business segment. Additionally, the Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 expansion strategically positions AABB for growth in the coming years.The Golden Baboons Mining Club will be the initial NFT collection from AABB. Shareholders, token holders, and followers of the Company can now stay current on the most recent NFT project developments by following our newly created Twitter account at: https://twitter.com/GoldenBaboons  AABB Completes Third Quarter Production and Continues Expansion at Gold Mine Project in MexicoOn October 12th AABB announced that the Company has recently completed a full quarter of production at its Tequila Gold Mine Project in the Tequila region of Mexico. The production revenue for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2022, is in the process of being finalized and will be published in the coming weeks. AABB is expecting the 3rd quarter production revenue to exceed the level recorded in the 2nd quarter, as the production facilities expansion is ongoing.The Tequila production facilities upgrade program continues to progress towards an additional 50 tons per day (tpd) production capacity. After the facility's retrofit is complete, the mill capacity will be 100 tpd and double the current processing limit of 50 tpd.In addition to the production increase from the mill retrofit, AABB is planning a large-scale expansion of its production and processing facilities to begin installation next year. Utilizing the advances in mining equipment automation and efficiency, the larger scale facilities will have significantly increased throughput and metals extraction. The added production volume at a lower cost per ton is expected to have a substantial impact on the AABB gross profit margin going forward.AABB continues to implement its mining property development and acquisition strategy to optimize capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the previous AABB gold production success. AABB Launches Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution PayAABB.comOn September 7th AABB announced the launching of its proprietary cryptocurrency payment processing solution PayAABB.com. AABB management and the development team are proud and excited to have achieved the live activation milestone offering online businesses payment acceptance diversity while expanding the AABB digital asset division.PayAABB – A Cryptocurrency Payment GatewayA safe and easy way to accept over 400 cryptocurrencies in your online store or offline business.The PayAABB Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway was built with the core values of efficiency, anonymity, and security. The easy installation process takes less than one minute. This plugin allows users to easily accept not only Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, but other valuable crypto coins by simply adding them to your merchant profile settings.Benefits of PAYAABB:400+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, USDC, and USDT. ERC20 and BEP20 tokens are supported.The platform is 99.95% secure, protected with an SSL certificate, Google 2FA, and Google Authenticator, and encrypted with other security features developed by AABB.Add PayAABB as a plugin in your existing online shop, and use as an app when on the go.Customers can pay for products and services with crypto at retail locations.Instant confirmation after making a payment.Zero chargebacks.Accept payments for B2B and B2C transactions.Diverse methods of accepting payment for goods and services, consolidated under one merchant account.Keep the customer on your website, no redirection to third-party websites or iframes during checkout.Keep your data safe, no need to give your customer's data to a third party.No KYC or product restrictions.Peer-to-peer transactions.No additional setup costs.Lowest settlement fee of 1.5%.Supports cross-border transactions and instant payments.No restrictions on the plugin or your account.Access the dashboard to get detailed information about transactions.Ability to automatically exchange received cryptocurrencies for a stable coin like USDT or USDC.Merchants can install the same plugin on any number of websites.Receive donations in any of the cryptocurrencies.

