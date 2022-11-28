Bitman O’Brien and Morat PLLC Launches Influencer Counsel to Provide Legal Services to the Influencer & Creator Industry

Bitman O’Brien and Morat PLLC Launches Influencer Counsel to Provide Legal Services to the Influencer and Creator Industry

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitman O'Brien & Morat PLLC, one of Florida’s premier boutique law firms, has launched its newest division, Influencer Counsel. This new segment focuses on representing athletes, bloggers, celebrities, creators, influencers, models, and others in sports and entertainment related matters.

Influencer Counsel was created in response to the growing need for legal representation for influencers. With the rise of social media, there are more opportunities than ever before for people to build a large online following and make a living through their personal brands and apart from traditional employment.

Influencer Counsel aims to represent and keep the best interest of the creators in mind. Often brands, service providers (like photographers or other talent) only have their own best interests in mind, often resulting in loss of intellectual property, misleading contracts, or unpaid compensation. Influencer Counsel aims at providing the best legal representation and business advice to influencers throughout this space.

"As influencers have become increasingly prevalent, we recognized the need for a division of our firm that is dedicated to representing and assisting the untapped market," said Ronnie Bitman, Managing Partner of Bitman O'Brien & Morat PLLC. "We are excited to launch Influencer Counsel and help influencers navigate all the legal and business challenges they may face."

The firm already represents several high-profile celebrities, influencers, musicians, producers, sports clubs and athletes in various matters and is looking forward to growing its roster of clients.

Influencer Counsel provides various legal services to influencers, celebrities, models, creators, athletes, and bloggers in contract negotiations, intellectual property protection, FTC compliance, and other litigation services. The team at Influencer Counsel is experienced in handling the unique issues arising from social media and online content creation.

For more information about Influencer Counsel, visit Influencer-Counsel.com

