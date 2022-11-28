Earning Green by Investing Green- A Symposium About Investing in the Environment on December 8th

Earning Green by Investing Green

Earning Green by Investing Green- A Symposium About Investing in the Environment - one day landmark event for investors taking place December 8th.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable investing experts from across the United States will speak at the 'Earning Green by Investing Green Symposium' in New York City on December 8th, 2022. The symposium will also be streamed live over the internet.

Why Green Investing?

With global losses from climate change projected at as much as $1 trillion by 2024, it should come as no surprise that 94% of companies plan to shift away from environmentally challenged business models and that sustainable investment opportunities have exploded over the past decade in every asset class.

But the landscape is complex. “Green investments can take many shapes and forms, each with their own risk and profiles,” explains Financial Poise founder and Much Shelist partner Jonathan Friedland. “Given that dynamics in the green economy are constantly changing, getting the lay of the land prior to investing in sustainable opportunities is critical to portfolio optimization and effective risk management.”

Discussion Topics:

The Symposium is appropriate for retail, high-net worth, and institutional investors alike, and will expose participants to:

-The science/technology behind investment opportunities in the ‘Green’ space

-The pros and cons of allocating money into the space

-Advantages, disadvantages, and points of consideration in green investment selection

-Determining what asset classes make sense for such allocation (i.e., angel investing v. venture capital v. private equity v. public markets)

-How to conduct due diligence and otherwise evaluate specific investment opportunities

Confirmed Speakers:

The 25+ confirmed speakers for the Symposium include:

-Helen (Bertelli) Whitley, Co-Founder, Women in Climate Tech

-Sean Burke, CEO, Enteligent Inc.

-Adrienne Downey, Principal Engineer, Country Manager: US and Canada, Hexicon

-Niyati Gupta, Co-Founder, Fork & Good

-Miriam Gottfried, Reporter, Wall Street Journal

-Brad Hargreaves, Founder & Chairman, Common

-Keira Huang, Boralex Inc.

-Tyler Mayoras, Cofounder, Cool Beans & Operating Partner, Beyond Impact Fund

-Coppelia Marincovic, Partner, Solvay Ventures

-Rose Lenoff, Smart Cities and Government

-Anna Pavlova. VP of Strategy and Market Development, Carbon Quest.

-George Pataki, Former New York Governor and Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright

-Jon Salazar, Founder and CEO, Gazelle Wind Power Limited

-Lynn St-Laurent, Spokesperson and Senior Advisor for External Relations, Hydro-Quebec -

-Randall Strickland, Director and Client Portfolio Manager, Westfuller and Adjunct Professor, Sustainable Finance, Bard Graduate Programs in Sustainability

-Caroline Vance, Director of Capital, Innovation and Engagement, ReFED

-William Voss, Managing Director, Lake Pacific Partners.

-Madison Walter, Urban Agriculture Coordinator, New Castle Conservation District in Delaware

-Li Xu, Managing Director, LXI Renewable Capital & LXI Renewable Consulting

For information and tickets (both in-person and virtual), here. Reserve early if you wish to attend in person, as seats are limited.

Event Producers: Tech Up For Women, Financial Poise Productions, Private Directors Association NYC Metro Chapter, Private Director Symposium.

Event Host: Norton Rose Fulbright.