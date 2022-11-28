Mereo Capital Partners and Hyperion Capital Partners Acquire Rapidly Growing Manufacturer of Packaging Solutions

Mereo Capital Partners ("Mereo") (www.mereocapitalpartners.com) and Hyperion Capital Partners ("Hyperion") are pleased to announce the acquisition of Algus Packaging LLC ("Algus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of thermoformed blister and clamshell packaging and manufacturer of blister seal machines. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in DeKalb, IL, Algus provides complete packaging solutions to a blue-chip roster of customers across a variety of end markets. The transaction closed on November 2, 2022.

"We are excited to partner with the management team of Algus to build on its history of success and invest in its future growth," said Leo Helmers, Co-Founder of Mereo. "We are attracted to Algus' superior packaging solutions, reputation for exceptional quality and strong growth prospects."

"We are thrilled to have Mereo and Hyperion as our partners as we embark on an exciting new chapter in our Company's history," said Rod MacNeille, Chief Executive Officer of Algus. "We look forward to collaborating with them to execute on our strategic initiatives."

About Mereo Capital Partners: Mereo Capital Partners (www.mereocapitalpartners.com) makes opportunistic and thematic private equity investments in lower middle-market companies. Mereo focuses primarily on the following industries where it has significant experience, expertise and a deep network of resources: aerospace & defense, industrial, healthcare services and business services companies.

About Hyperion Capital Partners: Hyperion Capital Partners (hyperion-cp.com) is a private investment firm based in Los Angeles that establishes and utilizes partnerships with management to produce substantial long-term value. Hyperion makes control investments in companies that generate between $20 and $200 million of revenue and that are headquartered in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005015/en/