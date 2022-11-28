Fox News' Fox & Friends Morning Show Features Planting Hope's Hope and Sesame(R) Sesamemilk and RightRice(R) on Thanksgiving Meal Segment

Celebrity Chef George Duran recommended Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice on the Fox & Friends morning show airing live on Fox News Thanksgiving morning

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk was highlighted as a delicious plant-based ingredient swap in a traditional sweet potato casserole

RightRice® Veggie Rice was offered as a fast-cooking and easy to prepare holiday side dish

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. MYLK MYLKF (FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that the Fox News Channel national morning show, Fox & Friends, featured Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice on their November 24, 2022 Thanksgiving morning segment with celebrity Chef George Duran.

Chef Duran showcased Planting Hope brands in a variety of products including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk in a sweet potato casserole, and limited-edition RightRice® Holiday flavors as fast, easy-to-prepare holiday side dishes.

As Chef Duran stated, "I'm making a sweet potato casserole, but this is kind of a twist in here. We're going to use some sesame milk-this is Hope and Sesame. What you're going to do is …use this sustainable, nutritious plant milk [in place of dairy milk]. I'm telling you guys-this tastes amazing."

Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy replied, "Is this the next new thing? Like everyone was into oat milk and now everyone is going to be into sesame milk?"

Chef Duran continued, "This has eight times more protein than almond milk, for example. Zero cholesterol, eight grams complete protein, vitamin D, calcium. So, when you add this to the mashed sweet potatoes, it elevates it and gives it a little nutty flavor."

"We're thrilled to see the versatility and sustainability of our sesame milk highlighted as a great choice for recipes," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Yes indeed, we believe that Rachel is correct-sesame milk IS the next new plant milk that everyone will soon be into!"

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice as featured on Fox & Friends

"Fox & Friends", the Fox News national morning show, reaches more than 1.9 million US households on a daily basis, and more on Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving segment featuring Planting Hope products can be viewed here: Link to Fox News segment featuring Planting Hope products.

Customers interested in trying Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk for themselves can consult the Hope and Sesame® store locator for retail grocery locations carrying Sesamemilk near them or order online at Amazon.com and HopeandSesame.com. Sesamemilk is also popping up at independent cafés across the United States as a delicious, nutritious, and sustainable option in milk-based café beverages of all kinds, hot and cold.

Cafés and retailers interested in carrying Sesamemilk can contact the Planting Hope team at sales@plantinghopecompany.com for more information on a distributor near them. Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is carried through distributors nationwide, including KeHe, UNFI, Odeko, BaristaUnderground.com, and DOT Foods, and in Canada through EcoIdeas and Amazon. A full product catalog of Planting Hope products, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, and our other brands including Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks is available HERE.

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create a plant milk that's good-for-you, planet-friendly, and delicious! Sesame is highly sustainable, thriving in arid climates with very little water, is naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk delivers 8g of complete protein per serving (including all nine essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most almond and nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks! Developed for and approved by top baristas, Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk froths, steams, and foams like a dream, is great for latte art, and delivers 4g of complete protein per 8oz serving. Sesamemilk is an excellent source of both vitamin D and calcium, and its core ingredient is the ultra-nutritious pulp upcycled from sesame oil extraction. All Hope and Sesame® products are vegan, Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, free from soy and dairy, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is available in both refrigerated 48 oz bottles (three flavors) as well as shelf-stable long-life recyclable aseptic cartons (seven flavors, including Barista Blend) in both US and Canadian bilingual packaging.

Hope and Sesame®'s products have received myriad industry and consumer awards, and they keep coming: Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk was awarded Best Novel Creamer by Good Housekeeping in their 2022 Best Coffee Awards, won Best Product at Coffee Fest Chicago 2022, received the international GAMA 2022 Innovation Award for Best Hospitality Product, and was a finalist for Best Product of the Year at the 2022 Specialty Coffee Awards; Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards; signature Chocolate Hazelnut Sesamemilk flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Products from Planting Hope brands are available in more than 9,000 doors and more than 50,000 total distribution points at grocery retailers throughout North America, and are carried by key distributors to grocery, foodservice, and cafés. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

