NORTHCLIFF ANNOUNCES THREE YEAR EXTENSION GRANTED FOR NEW BRUNSWICK START OF CONSTRUCTION OF SISSON PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") NCF, on behalf of Sisson Mines Ltd. ("Sisson"), is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Department of Environment and Climate Change ("DECC") has approved a three year extension to the construction commencement timeline for the Sisson Project to December 3, 2025.

"On behalf of Sisson, we wish to thank the New Brunswick Government, in particular, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development and the Department of Aboriginal Affairs for their co-operative approach towards the development of the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Mine Project ("Sisson Mine") said Andrew Ing, Northcliff CEO. "The proposed Sisson Mine is a significant asset for the critical mineralsi tungsten and molybdenum."

The Sisson Project received Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") approvals from the provincial and federal governments in 2015 and 2017, respectively, successfully completed the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulation Schedule 2 amendment ("MDMER") authorization process in July 2019, and the review of Sisson Fisheries Act Authorization application and Off-setting/Fish Habitat Compensation Plan was completed and approved in 2020 and, pursuant to paragraph 35(2)(b) of the Fisheries Act, the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada authorized the proposed work arising from the construction and operation of an open pit and tailing storage facility that will result in impacts to fish and fish habitat (HADD Authorization under the Fisheries Act).

A Cooperation Agreement between Woodstock First Nation and Sisson Partnership is in place and the Province of New Brunswick has signed an Accommodation Agreement with the six Maliseet First Nations of the province.

The Sisson Project is focused on advancing to production through completion of engineering, permitting, financing and off take activities and commencement of construction.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, permitting, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Sisson Project will obtain all required environmental and other permits for construction of the mine, and construction will be commenced on or before the extended deadline noted above, the Sisson Project will achieve targeted production levels; the Company's study and development of the Sisson Project will continue to be positive; contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; equipment necessary for construction and development is available and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns; no material labour slowdowns or strikes are incurred; plant and equipment functions as specified; geological or financial parameters do not necessitate future mine plan changes; and no geological or technical problems occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include uncertainty of shareholder support, the need for judicial and regulatory approvals, fluctuations in market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary environmental, land use and other permits, approvals, licenses and title on a timely basis and delays due to third party opposition, and development of properties located within First Nations treaty and asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect treaty and asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by First Nations communities, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

