Turnium Technology Group Inc. Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

The Company adds new Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller and two members to its Board of Directors.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. TTGI ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce the appointments of Konstantin Lichtenwal as Chief Financial Officer, Simon Tso as Controller, and Peter Smyrniotis and Erin Campbell to the Company's Board of Directors.

Konstantin Lichtenwal Appointed - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantin has over 15 years of finance and accounting experience, including corporate compliance, accounting and financial management, initial public offerings and reverse takeovers, providing corporate finance, valuation, taxation, financial reporting, consulting and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public companies.

Simon Tso Appointed - Controller

Simon brings years of experience assisting companies of all sizes with their financial reporting, regulatory filing and taxation requirements. Simon is both a CFA Charterholder and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Appointments to Turnium Board of Directors

Erin Campbell, ICD.D has over 25 years as an entrepreneur and business advisor experience with board and corporate governance in growth and rapidly evolving technology and industrial companies. Erin has led financing, corporate transactions, re-structuring, M&A for private and public companies operating in Canada and US. Erin is the founding partner of Moneta Partners, an organization providing capital markets and corporate finance advisory services.

Peter Smyrniotis is a founder, operator, and board-level executive adept in launching high-growth disruptive companies, shipping new products to market, building teams and revenue through growth stages (Seed to Liquidity). He has extensive experience in corporate governance and fundraising. He is also currently a director with Victory Square Technologies, Spark Real Estate Software, and CoPilot AI.

Peter Smyrniotis and Erin Campbell join Turnium's Board of Directors, currently comprised of Derek Spratt - CEO and Chair of the Board, Johan Arnet - Director and Company founder, Jim Lovie - Director, Ralph Garcea - Director, Evelyn Bailey - Director, and Peter Green - Director.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

