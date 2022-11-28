Food Lion Feeds Provides 500,000 Meals for #GivingTuesday

Omnichannel retailer has now provided nearly 100 million meals in 2022 to combat hunger

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the global #GivingTuesday movement, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 500,000 meals* to its longstanding hunger-relief partner Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and the 33 local Feeding America member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Created in 2012, #GivingTuesday is observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage generosity, giving and good deeds.



“At a time when more and more of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity, we are pleased to be able to support the #GivingTuesday movement,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. During a time when the need is critical, Food Lion Feeds has now provided nearly 100 million meals in 2022 to end hunger in its communities. That support is provided through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program, in which every Food Lion store distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste. Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

