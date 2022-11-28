Submit Release
Stereotaxis to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Mr. Fischel will present on Stereotaxis’ business and technology during a Fireside Discussion on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. He will then join a panel discussion on “The Future of Robotic Surgery” the same day at 10:00 am ET. Mr. Fischel will be available for one-on-one meetings the remainder of the day.

“We appreciate the invitation to participate in this event and look forward to sharing Stereotaxis’ differentiated technology, clinical value, and growth strategy with investors,” says Mr. Fischel.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

Stereotaxis Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
investors@stereotaxis.com


