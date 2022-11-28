United Health Products Provides Update on FDA PMA Application

/EIN News/ -- Mesquite, NV, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC), (UHP) today provides an update on the company’s FDA Premarket Approval application.



UHP continues to advance its Premarket Approval application with the Food and Drug Administration. As described in its October 31 press release, the company has completed its review and documentation of manufacturing and packaging related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and is now awaiting external laboratory test results on HemoStyp samples produced under its new manufacturing arrangement. Upon receipt and review of the sample analysis, the company expects to submit its full PMA application within a few days. There can be no assurance that the company’s PMA application will be approved.

About United Health Products -- UHP develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and emergency medicine markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.

For more information on UHP visit the company’s new website: www.uhpcorp.com or contact the company at info@uhpcorp.com.

The company can also be reached by phone or text message at 475.755.1005.

