Eye On Health Phoenix Offers New Expert Diabetic Eye Care Exams In Phoenix, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eye on Health Phoenix was founded in 2013 by Dr. Balocca, an experienced Eye Doctor in Phoenix, AZ, with over 8 years of practice and who is trained in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of many eye diseases.

Passionate about helping the local Phoenix community, Dr. Balocca now provides diabetic eye care exams (at Nova Southeastern University, he took a special interest in the management of diabetic patients and hypertensive eye exams) and is proficient in checking your eyes for macular degeneration.

Eye on Health Phoenix is available for your entire family and has a list of specialist children’s services as well as treatments for a range of common eye conditions, can update your glasses, offer you a fitting for your contacts, provides comprehensive eye exams and their professional team is always dedicated to offering you the highest quality of care.

Specialist Eyecare Services

Located in beautiful Phoenix, Arizona, Eye on Health Phoenix uses state-of-the-art equipment and the latest medical advances to provide you and your family with comprehensive eye health services.

Since opening in 2013, patients have praised the personalized and professional services offered by Dr. Balocca and his expert team, and you can find many highly rated Reviews of Eye on Health Phoenix celebrating the cutting-edge tools utilized and the exceptional care offered at the clinic.

As a skilled optometrist, Dr. Balocca has a selection of high-quality eye care services available that can assist you with a variety of eye or vision issues, including:

Eye and Vision Exams

An integral part of eye care, an eye and vision exam will be performed by a trained optometrist to determine if your vision has changed and if you need to consider contact lenses.

An eye function test is also included in this procedure, which will look at your depth perception, peripheral vision, and other basic eye functions, as well as if your eyes have any symptoms of common diseases like glaucoma.

Eye Disease Testing and Treatment

If you are located in Arizona, Phoenix and are worried about any changes to your eyesight or are experiencing any eye-related symptoms, then search for eye doctor near me and select Eye on Health Phoenix, who can accurately detect a range of eye conditions, such as:

Glaucoma

Macular Degeneration

Cataracts

Diabetic Retinopathy

When the issue has been diagnosed, the expert team will work with you to choose which treatment method is best, whether that’s using eyedrops, obtaining a new prescription, or undergoing laser surgery.

Computer Vision Treatment

Spending all day at home looking at your laptop or mobile screen can cause damage to your vision.

If you are experiencing symptoms like blurry vision, headaches, and dry eyes, then Eye on Health Phoenix can conduct a thorough test to determine if your eye health has changed and can recommend several treatment options, including a new prescription or a way to adjust the way you look at screens.

Eye Contact Lenses

As an experienced eye doctor, Dr. Balocca and his team offer effective eye exams to determine whether you need to consider corrective eyewear.

Eye on Health Phoenix provides routine exams to ensure your prescription remains updated, can help you decide if contacts are better for your vision and lifestyle, have a selection of colored contact lenses available if you want to change your eye color, and also offer both soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

More information

To find out more about Eye on Health Phoenix and to see a complete list of their eye care services, please visit their website at https://eyeonhealthphx.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/eye-on-health-phoenix-offers-new-expert-diabetic-eye-care-exams-in-phoenix-arizona/

Eye on Health Phoenix 9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 455 Phoenix AZ 85037 United States (480) 809 0550 https://www.eyeonhealthphx.com