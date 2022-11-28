Veritext Ensures Free Market System in Legal Services

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces a positive outcome to a 2016 federal antitrust lawsuit brought against members of the Louisiana Board of Examiners of Certified Shorthand Reporters (“Louisiana Board”).



In settling the matter, Veritext clients and court reporter partners may be reassured that:

Veritext’s business practices are performed in accordance with all legal and regulatory standards.

Veritext serves all lawyers and all parties to a case equally and impartially, regardless of whom they represent.

Service level and price competition are appropriate and beneficial.

Court reporters need no longer fear individual risk of investigation or penalties from the Board solely for accepting work from Veritext.

“The Louisiana Board’s suggestion to the contrary was something we could not let stand unchallenged,” states Nancy Josephs, CEO of Veritext. In 2016, in response to an investigation the Louisiana Board initiated, Veritext filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana Court alleging that members of the board engaged in anticompetitive behavior in violation of federal antitrust laws. “The Louisiana Board, through its actions, was interfering with our ability to serve our clients within the state by threatening investigations and other actions against licensed court reporters intended to deter them from accepting work,” continued Josephs.

Among other provisions, the settlement provides that

The Board cannot restrict price and service level competition among court reporters and court reporting firms.

The Board must cease any formal or informal investigations, orders, subpoenas or other proceedings against court reporters or court reporting firms for the purpose of restraining price or service level competition.

The board member defendants whom Veritext believes spearheaded the anticompetitive conduct must step down from the board and are restricted from serving on the board or any of its committees for 5 years.



The settlement requires the Board to prominently post the full content of the settlement agreement, including all provisions, on its website, and to deliver copies of it by email or mail to every reporter in the state.

“Veritext embraces competition and values the free-market system which inspires us to innovate and improve our client service each and every day. We look forward to continuing to partner with the court reporting community and serving the legal community in Louisiana with world class products and services,” states Josephs.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753