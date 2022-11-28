Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size 2022-2029 | Industry Share, Future Opportunities and Global Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies covered in superabsorbent polymers market are Nippon Shokubai, BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo, Formosa, SDP Global, Kao Corporation and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global superabsorbent polymers market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for sanitary napkins and diapers from the majority of the world population, highlights Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Superabsorbent polymers Market, 2022-2029”.

Superabsorbent polymers are mainly water-absorbing polymers that can retain a significant amount of water without being soluble. There has been an increasing demand for sanitary napkins and diapers from consumers due to the rising awareness about health and hygiene as these diapers possess water-absorbent properties because of the polymers that help protect against skin irritation. Thus, this is a vital factor contributing to the growth of this market. Further, the superabsorbent polymers help to keep the skin dry and prevent from spreading infections. This is another crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

However, superabsorbent polymers are difficult to dispose of, which is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

List of Key Players Covered in the Superabsorbent Polymers Market Report:

Nippon Shokubai

BASF

Evonik

Sumitomo

Formosa

SDP Global

Kao Corporation

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Geographies Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Key Market Opportunities Superabsorbent polymers Will Bring in New Opportunities In Global Polymers Industry Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely impacted the chemicals and materials industry worldwide. This pandemic has disrupted the supply chains in the chemicals industry which has resulted in heavy loss of business, thus, affecting the demand for superabsorbent polymers across several regions of this market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type

sodium polyacrylate

polyacrylate/polyacrylamide

copolymers

By application

Agriculture

personal hygiene

construction

medical

packaging

oil and gas, industrial

Based on geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights/Summary:

The report incorporates actionable insights into the regional prospects of the market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and challenges. Further, the report also contains detailed bifurcation of key market players and careful study of their strategies and offers a granular evaluation of the different market segments.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Superabsorbent Polymers in the Agriculture Industry to Fuel the Market

There has been an increasing adoption of superabsorbent polymers in the agriculture industry owing to their water absorbing properties during irrigation activities. Further, these types of polymers help to reduce the soil erosion by surface run-offs and also help in reducing the cost of water. Thus, these are the major factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Number of Ageing Population to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth in the superabsorbent polymers market share on account of the rising number of ageing population in the countries such as India, China, and Japan.

North America region is anticipated to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the increasing disposable income of the people and rising expenditure on health and hygiene of the people in this region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Production and Distribution of Superabsorbent Polymers by Key Players to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the superabsorbent polymers market are focusing on the increasing production and distribution of these polymers owing to their wide usage in numerous industries worldwide. This has resulted in increasing competition among key companies which will help them to widen their offerings and expand their business operations.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Definition

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Scope

Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources

Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities

Company Profile Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio



TOC Continued…!

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/superabsorbent-polymers-market-104602

Check Out More Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights™

Smart Polymers Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.

Polymer Foam Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com