Canon Medical Systems USA Launches SP configurations for Outstanding Performance at 1.5T and 3T

/EIN News/ -- Tustin, California, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc., a commercial subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation and a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, today announces the launch of SP Configurations, Orian SP and Galan SP. This recent launch features AI-driven workflow solutions, an intelligent Ceiling Camera, and the Tablet UX mobile interface and is designed to deliver daily high-end performance.

In addition, SP configurations come standard with powerful 45 mT/m maximum gradient peaks and 200 mT/m/ms slew rates, the Fast 3D acceleration package, and ForeSee View automation, a real-time preview of the scan plan. Firmly planting the SP configurations into the premium performance space is the inclusion of Canon’s AiCE DLR on all SP configurations.

Along with AiCE, our industry-first fully integrated Deep Learning Reconstruction technology in MR for enhancing imaging quality, Orian SP and Galan SP deliver powerful gradients for top performance, Canon’s exclusive Fast 3D suite for speed, and the combination of our new Ceiling Camera and Tablet UX for efficiency.

SP configurations help you to improve the patient experience by including Canon’s exclusive PianissimoTM technology. Pianissimo addresses acoustic noise by housing the gradient coil in a vacuum-sealed chamber and eliminating the atmosphere where noise can be transmitted.

"We are acutely aware that MRI scans require a more complex workflow than other modalities. With this in mind, our team of engineers have focused on the needs of the U.S. to find solutions that best meet the demands and challenges of our market," noted Satrajit Misra, SVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Canon Medical Systems USA. "With our premium MRI systems, customers can now have quality platforms that deliver advanced imaging solutions and an advanced A.I. capability, as well as productivity features that set our systems apart in the premium MRI market. We've been able to deliver on this by listening to healthcare professionals who face increasing patient loads and complex patient care with limited or reduced resources. I’m proud of the hard work that has gone into their development."

Advanced AI technology

In line with the recent release of Altivity, Canon's bold new approach to AI innovation that uses smart technologies, the SP configurations incorporate machine learning and deep learning technology to enhance image quality by removing noise and increasing SNR[1]. In addition, it automates many scan procedures and confirms set-up steps to help you save time and reduce errors.

"AiCE produces clear and distinct images that have far-reaching implications regarding clinical decision-making," said Mr. Misra. "By producing subtle indicators for complex procedures that can otherwise be missed. Also, AiCE easily integrates with motion and metal management techniques and is the first of its kind in terms of fully integrated DLR technology for MRI."

Canon Medical will feature Vantage Galan 3T and its entire range of medical imaging solutions at the RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago from November 27 to December 01.

1 AiCE provides higher SNR compared to typical low pass filters

