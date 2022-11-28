/EIN News/ -- Lumanity Announces Strategic Partnership with HealthVerity to Provide Streamlined Access to Real-World Data, World-Class Analytics, and Value Demonstration Expertise

Lumanity’s deep data analytics, value demonstration, and therapeutic area expertise alongside HealthVerity’s patient identity resolution technology and leading ecosystem of interoperable real-world data enables evidence generation across the pharma lifecycle

New York, November 28, 2022 – Lumanity and HealthVerity today announced a strategic partnership that will enable life sciences companies to derive better outcomes from the HealthVerity IPGE platform, including the nation’s largest, fully-interoperable healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, in combination with Lumanity’s world-class data and real-world evidence (RWE) generation expertise. The partnership creates tremendous value for clients seeking to leverage Lumanity’s unique ability to identify the optimal, research-ready real-world data (RWD) to support real-world research, as well as its strengths in global health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), safety, and data analytics.

“We are thrilled to partner with HealthVerity as part of the launch of our global RWE practice,” said Gema Parlange, Chief Commercial and Development Officer and the Global Practice Lead for RWE at Lumanity. “We are very impressed with the depth and breadth of the HealthVerity IPGE platform, including its highly accurate patient identity resolution technology and broad ecosystem of data partners, and are excited about the possibilities of bringing multi-source, cohort-specificity together with our deep domain expertise in HEOR and Value Demonstration. We look forward to working together to provide innovative new solutions for our clients and partners.”

The HealthVerity IPGE platform is an integrated technology and RWD infrastructure based on four foundational elements, Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange, that allow disparate data to be accurately resolved to unique but persistent identities, linked, and exchanged in a privacy-protected manner for a myriad of use cases. The HealthVerity RWD ecosystem supports a comprehensive array of customer use cases that leverage the convergence of medical claims data, lab data and results, pharmacy data, EMR data, hospital chargemaster data, and social determinants of health data.

“This partnership combines our 10x accuracy advantage in patient identity resolution, access to novel data assets, and Lumanity’s deep domain expertise in HEOR, value demonstration, patient-reported outcomes, and media strategy,” said Sandy Leonard, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and RWD Solutions at HealthVerity. “We believe this is a powerful combination to help our customers build more complete and accurate patient journeys to support their most pressing research and analytics projects.”

Lumanity was formed by bringing together the expertise and capabilities of several exceptional organizations, including Cello Health, BresMed, Guidemark Health, Cyan Health, Zipher Medical Affairs, Innovative Edge, Endpoint Outcomes, and Clarion. The partnership with HealthVerity comes on the heels of launching Lumanity’s Real World Evidence global practice , and further enhances Lumanity’s unique and diverse collection of deeply experienced industry pioneers, data luminaries, subject matter experts, and proven problem solvers with advanced clinical, scientific, and real-world data capabilities.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. By transforming data and information into real-world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,300+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn

About HealthVerity