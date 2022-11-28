Jeffs’ Brands' 2022 Black Friday Sales Surged 60% Year Over Year

/EIN News/ -- The Company's brands generated revenues of approximately $190,000

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that its brands' sales on Amazon on November 25, 2022, known as Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Total estimated revenues generated by its brands on that date were approximately $190,000, an increase of approximately 60% compared to approximately $118,055 in 2021 Black Friday sales.

According to Adobe Inc., which tracks sales on retailers’ websites, Black Friday online spending hit a record of $9.2 billion, an increase of 2.3% year over year.

Adobe expects Cyber Monday, November 28, 2022, to be the season's biggest online shopping day again, driving $11.2 billion in spend, compared to $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday last year.

"We are pleased with the amazing results we achieved during this one day of sales. The increase in revenues compared to Black Friday in 2021, reflects our evolving capabilities, both in product offerings and in marketing abilities. We believe that these results represent the overall actions we took this year to support our operations and expand our reach, and we plan on continue them on Cyber Monday as well," said Viki Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



