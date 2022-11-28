Submit Release
KP Tissue to Present at RBC Capital Markets Forestry Products Conference

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets Forest Products Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

KP Tissue will be presenting between 11:20 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Dino Bianco, CEO and Mark Holbrook, CFO, will also hold investor meetings the same day.

JOIN WEBCAST:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4019893/A5A70E18F324CD10C34264A89BFD9B2D

Presentation material for the RBC Capital Markets Conference will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

