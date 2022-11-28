Ideal Power to Present at The Benchmark 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced its participation in The Benchmark 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference. Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to hold meetings with investors as follows:

The Benchmark 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference
Meeting availability: Thursday, December 1st

A copy of Ideal Power's latest investor presentation will be available on the Company's website. Please contact Benchmark conference organizers to schedule one-on-ones.

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com


