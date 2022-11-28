REMINDER: Media Advisory – Minister Harjit S. Sajjan WILL MAKE BRIEF REMARKS AND JOIN PANEL DISCUSSION on Climate Change, Finance and Development

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre, an organization marking its 25th year in operation, will be hosting a panel discussion on November 28 titled “Climate Change, Finance and Development” following the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) recently held in Egypt. The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will make brief opening remarks and will join the panel discussion.



Members of the media are invited to attend the event at the Global Centre for Pluralism located at 330 Sussex Dr in Ottawa. Media should arrive at 4:45 p.m.



Who: Toronto Centre

Where: Global Centre for Pluralism, 330 Sussex Dr, Ottawa, Ontario

What: Climate Change, Finance, and Development

When: Monday, November 28, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participants:

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan – Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Stefan Ingves – Governor, Central Bank of Sweden; Chair, Toronto Centre

Socorro Heysen – Superintendent of Banks, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators of Peru; board member, Toronto Centre

Paul Samson – President, Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI)

For more information, please contact:

Judy Shin

Communications Lead

Toronto Centre

jshin@torontocentre.org

Haley Hodgson

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

haley.hodgson@international.gc.ca

About the Toronto Centre

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Its mission is to provide high-quality capacity-building programs for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. Since its inception, Toronto Centre has trained more than 20,000 supervisors and regulators from 190 jurisdictions. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. To learn more: www.torontocentre.org