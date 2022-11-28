Shenzhen Global Marine Forum to Focus on Ocean Leadership, Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, CHINA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shenzhen Global Marine Economy Forum 2022, the executive strategy session of the high-powered China Marine Economy Expo, opened Thursday with the aim of further developing China's booming "Blue Economy" and boosting global exchange and cooperation.



This year's marine forum, titled "Leadership for the Sustainable Expansion of the Marine Economy," will bring together dozens of senior government officials, top business executives, leaders of global organizations, academic experts and renowned thought leaders. The hybrid event will also be live streamed on the internet.

The two-day forum, which concludes Friday, will feature nine panel discussions on hot-button issues, such as marine technology, industry, shipping, transportation and governance. The goal of the forum, as in years past, is to promote dialogue and knowledge exchanges between the world's ocean cities and to accelerate the development of marine partnerships.





"The Shenzhen Global Marine Economy Forum is a bridge for exchanges and communication between Shenzhen and the rest of the world," said Huang Min, deputy mayor of Shenzhen Municipality, during the opening ceremony.

"It is also an important platform for pooling global wisdom and discussing cooperation and development. We hope you will use this platform to focus on the development of the marine industry and technological innovations in marine science, ecology and governance."

Huang Min pointed out that in 2021, the Shenzhen's economy was third largest of all cities in China, fourth in Asia, and the tenth largest in the world.

China's marine economy was worth more than 9 trillion yuan (about USD $1.41 trillion) in 2021, an annual increase of 8.3%, and represented 8% of the country's GDP growth in 2021. This relatively small percentage, however, does not fully reflect the crucial role that maritime industries – such as shipping, fishing, offshore energy, coastal tourism, and biotech – play in the overall economy and in people's daily lives.



As noted in the previous Marine Forums, there is no way to overestimate the potential of the Blue Economy, for China and the world. Official estimates have the global marine economy reaching at least USD $3 trillion US dollars by 2030.



"We look forward to seeing people from around the world join hands to open up new prospects for marine cities and together achieve new developments in the marine economy," said Huang Min, the deputy mayor.

The Shenzhen Global Marine Forum is hosted by the China Oceanic Development Foundation, Global Ocean Capital Promotion Council of Shenzhen and the Yantian District People's Government of Shenzhen.



The forum was organized by Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co.,Ltd, and will be produced by Smadja and Smadja Strategic Advisory of Switzerland, and Beijing Cexing Technology Co.,Ltd.

