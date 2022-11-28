Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. Announces Updated Time for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Management to Hold Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (TSXV: FTHW) (the "Company" of “Field Trip”), a global leader in the delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it now plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.



The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its results the following morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company moved the call in order to accommodate investors following the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (within the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6779 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734182. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website here .

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-844-512-2921 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13734182. The webcast will be archived and available in the Events and Presentations section of the Field Trip Health & Wellness Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call.

About Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.

With a large global community of psychedelic-interested people, proprietary psychedelic therapies that generate transformative results for people in the treatment of mental health conditions and a brand and share of voice that is reaching millions of people, Field Trip is a center of gravity for the psychedelic renaissance.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including ability of Field Trip to realize its business plan, grow its clients base or app user base, uptake in existing or new programs by clinicians or patients, if any, results or ability to commercialize its research and cultivation business or uptake in any products developed thereby, acceptance of psychedelic treatments by clinicians, patients, and regulators, ability or effect of any clinical restructuring, the ability of Field Trip to realize on its business plan for broadened, holistic approach to mental health and wellbeing and/or future changes in regulatory regimes which govern Field Trip’s business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended, including those risk factors contained in the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

