Best Cyber Monday Mattress Sales 2022 Announced by Best Mattress Brand
Best Mattress Brand is a top publisher on all things surrounding mattresses and sleep. This year, they've curated their list of the top mattress deals and best mattress sales for Cyber Monday.
/EIN News/ -- SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2022 Cyber Monday mattress sales, hundreds of mattresses will be available at steep discounts. However, despite lower prices, many models might still not be worth the cost. The editors behind popular mattress review website Best Mattress Brand are here to help. This year, they have produced their list of the best Cyber Monday mattress sales of 2022. While the deals focus on memory foam and hybrid mattresses, the featured brands will also have exciting discounts on their other products such as adjustable beds, foundations, bedding, pillows, and more.
Now through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, here are some of the Best Cyber Monday Mattress Sales 2022:
- Best Mattress Overall — Amerisleep AS3 — Save $450
- Best Hybrid Mattress — Amerisleep AS5 Hybrid — Save $450
- Best Cooling Mattress — Zoma Hybrid — Save $150
- Best Mattress for the Money — Vaya Mattress — Save $300
Throughout the year, the staff at Best Mattress Brand reviews dozens of the newest mattress brands and models. In some cases, they will even conduct follow-up reviews in case brands make changes to their existing models. This allows the Best Mattress Brand team to better assess which mattresses are truly worth buying and keeping. Plus, the editors help to source some of the best deals and promotions directly from leading manufacturers so shoppers save more.
All featured brands also offer shopping perks such as free shipping, free mattress returns, 100-night trials, and 10-20 year warranties, too. With in-depth guides, shopping recommendations, and exclusive promotions, Best Mattress Brand delivers the ultimate Cyber Monday mattress sale list for its readers who want to sleep better and save this season.
About Best Mattress Brand
Best Mattress Brand is a popular website covering mattress reviews, bedding guides, and sleep research. With everything shoppers need to know about the products delivering better sleep, the editors also work to find shoppers exclusive sales and deals so they can save as they upgrade their bedroom.
Best Mattress Brand
30 N Gould St., Ste. N
Sheridan, WY 82801
347-709-5499
Amy Murphy
info@bestmattress-brand.org
Contact Information:
Amy Murphy
Editor
info@bestmattress-brand.org
347-709-5499
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment