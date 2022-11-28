InspireMD Announces “12 Days of Carotid Stenting” Video Series Featuring Fireside Chats with Top Multidisciplinary Vascular Specialists

Series to feature leading experts discussing the current and future trends in the carotid treatment market

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced a video series, “12 Days of Carotid Stenting,” which will feature leading multidisciplinary vascular specialists discussing the current and future trends in the carotid treatment market. The series will be available for viewing beginning on Monday, November 28, 2022.



Marvin Slosman, chief executive officer of InspireMD, stated, “This truly unique video series featuring some of the most renowned thought leaders in the field of vascular interventions, and we are grateful that they have taken the time to participate in this important initiative. Topics that will be discussed include current market trends, momentum toward endovascular standard of care, technology differentiation and clinical results, delivery system topics including TCAR and TFEM approaches, and the overall progression of the landscape toward further conversion of surgical interventions to stenting. Importantly, the series will also highlight the distinct advantages of CGuard™ versus competing stent platforms for carotid revascularization and stroke prevention thus supporting our belief that CGuard™ can soon become the global standard of care for the treatment of carotid artery disease.”

The video series will feature perspectives from the following thought leaders in the field of vascular interventions:

Chris Metzger, MD, System Chair of Clinical Research at Ballard Health and a practicing interventional cardiologist who serves as Director of Holston Valley Medical Center’s diagnostic catheterization and interventional labs

Sean Lyden, MD, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic

Tommaso Castrucci, MD, Vascular, Endovascular and Emergency Vascular Surgery Unit, "S. Eugenio" Hospital, Rome, Italy

Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, FACS, FAHA, FAANS, Director, Canon Stroke & Vascular Research Center at SUNY University at Buffalo, Professor of Neurosurgery & Radiology at University at Buffalo Neurosurgery (UBNS)

Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, Section Head, Vascular Medicine and Intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital and Chairman, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) & Acute Myocardial Infarction Quality Improvement Committee

The full Fireside Chat can be viewed at: www.inspiremd.com/en/fireside-chat-series/, along with brief sections on the company’s LinkedIn page.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

646-627-8390

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com



