Providence Therapeutics Presents Phase 2 Data on its mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate PTX-COVID19-B at the 2022 World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Providence") today announced that Aleksandra Pastrak, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Providence Therapeutics, will deliver a presentation highlighting Phase 2 data on PTX-COVID19-B, the company’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, at the World Vaccine & Immunotherapy Congress taking place in San Diego, California on November 28 – December 1, 2022. The presentation will take place November 29, 2022, at 2:20pm PST.

“With COVID-19 now endemic, it’s important to be sure we have a variety of safe and effective vaccine options available to distribute around the globe for further protection from the virus,” said Dr. Pastrak. “Phase 2 data have shown that PTX-COVID19-B is comparable to Pfizer and BioNTech’s widely used COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with respect to neutralizing antibody concentration at two weeks following the second of two doses. This data is a strong scientific and developmental validation of the work that has been accomplished at Providence. We look forward to initiating a Phase 3 trial in a booster setting following these encouraging safety and immunogenicity results.”

The presentation highlights positive top-line data from the PRO-CL-002 Phase 2 study evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Providence’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B. The candidate demonstrated non-inferiority compared to Comirnaty®, Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s U.S. FDA-approved mRNA vaccine, with respect to the geometric mean titer (GMT) ratio of neutralizing antibodies observed two weeks after the second of two intramuscular injections. Additionally, the presentation highlights safety data demonstrating PTX-COVID19-B was generally well-tolerated, with a safety and tolerability profile similar to Comirnaty®.

About the PRO-CL-002 Study



PRO-CL-002 (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT05175742) is a Phase 2, randomized, double-dummy, observer-blind study in progress to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of 40 μg PTX-COVID19-B compared to Comirnaty® in healthy SARS-CoV-2 seronegative adults aged 18 to 64 years. Subjects were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive two doses of either PTX-COVID19-B four weeks apart (n=350) or Comirnaty® three weeks apart (n=175). The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PTX-COVID19-B at four weeks after the second dose. Immunogenicity endpoints, measured at two weeks after the second dose, include the GMT ratio of PTX-COVID19-B compared to Comirnaty® as well as comparison of seroconversion rates of neutralizing antibodies. The study’s final analysis will comprise following all subjects 12 months after the first dose for the assessment of safety and durability of immune responses to the vaccine candidate.

About PTX-COVID19-B

PTX-COVID19-B is an mRNA vaccine candidate designed to generate potent neutralizing antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and promote immunity to COVID-19. PTX-COVID19-B targets the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and will pave the way for Providence’s future multivalent vaccines under development for current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2 and other betacoronaviruses. The safety and efficacy of PTX-COVID19-B are still under investigation, and market authorization has not yet been obtained in any market. The Providence COVID-19 vaccine program has been licensed for development and marketing rights to Everest Medicines (1952.HK) for Greater China and Southeast Asia.

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence is a Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. Initially founded as a cancer vaccines company in 2015, in response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Providence works with multiple industry collaborators, universities, nongovernmental agencies and multiple arms of the Government of Canada to discover and develop vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. This has resulted in the development of an mRNA vaccine platform that includes a proprietary design algorithm and proprietary, scalable manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit providencetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including regarding Providence's development plans, the initiation of phase 3 booster study, and the final analysis of the PRO-CL-002 Phase 2 study. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could", "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Providence's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: that there are a limited number of commercial products utilizing mRNA technology approved for use; the fact that mRNA technology in use by Providence is still being developed and implemented; the fact that the long term safety and efficacy of PTX-COVID19-B has not yet been established; inability to recruit patients for the conduct of the phase 3 booster study; the observation of adverse safety issues; issues regarding the manufacture and supply of PTX-COVID19-B; our capacity to meet supply and demand for our products; market acceptance of PTX-COVID19-B; the continuation of our collaborations and other significant agreements with our existing commercial partners and third-party suppliers and our ability to establish and maintain additional collaboration agreements; our expectations regarding our financial performance, including revenues, expenses, gross margins, profitability, liquidity, capital expenditures and income taxes; our estimates regarding our capital requirements; our ability to meet anticipated timelines for the development of our products; and unforeseen regulatory delays. Except as required by law, Providence disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Providence's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

