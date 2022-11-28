In-vitro Fertilization Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in the Adoption of In-vitro Fertilization for Fertility Treatment in Developed Nations

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-vitro Fertilization Market size is estimated to reach $20.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assistive reproductive technology (ART) that is used to help with fertility and assist with the conception of a child. It gives the opportunity of having a child using their own eggs for women with blocked fallopian tubes. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) are two common methods adopted for fertility treatment. Rise in the demand for advanced imaging systems and IVF cabinet, increase in the number of fertility clinics, rise in the government support for fertility treatment, growing favorable policies for infertility treatment, and increase in the median age of first-time motherhood in developed nations are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North American In-vitro Fertilization Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for advanced imaging systems and IVF cabinet.

The rise in the success rate of the procedure in the first attempt is driving the Fresh Nondonor segment. However, the high cost of IVF treatment is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the In-vitro Fertilization Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

In-vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis-By Type: The In-vitro Fertilization Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Nondonor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor. The Fresh Nondonor segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth can be attributed to factors such as rise in the success rate of the procedure in the first attempt and increase in the demand for assisted reproductive technologies. The growing number of fresh nondonors banking the eggs or embryos is driving the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market. The Frozen Non-donor segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to its cost-effectiveness and also the drug stimulation process is not required for the recipient and is less invasive. Many favorable policies in developed nations also encouraged people to donate their sperm, which is driving the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market.

In-vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The In-vitro Fertilization Market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Clinical Research Institutes, and Others. The Fertility Clinics segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as growing demand for ART treatments and rise in the number of fertility clinics in developed nations. The increase in the investments by the key players is driving the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market. The Hospitals segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as low treatment costs and growing adoption of hospital-based environment for the treatment of In-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

In-vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as rise in the number of fertility centers and growing favorable policies for infertility treatment. The rise in the demand for advanced imaging systems and IVF cabinet is driving the growth of the In-vitro Fertilization Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the government support for fertility treatment and rise in the adoption of In-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI) for fertility treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the In-vitro Fertilization industry are -

1. Vitrolife AB

2. EMD Sereno Inc

3. Merck Group

4. Cook Medical Inc

5. Genea Biomedx

