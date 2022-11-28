Luxury Yacht Market Analysis, Global Size, Industry Share, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The increasing consumer expenditure power, improving living standards, and the rising trend of remote explorations are providing an impetus to market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Luxury Yacht Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global luxury yacht market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2027.

A luxury yacht is a crewed sailing vessel equipped with high-end features and modern performance technology. It is operated using a propulsion system, such as a gas turbine and an internal combustion engine (ICE), or via wind sailing. The yacht is manufactured using several materials, including steel, fiberglass, aluminum, carbon fiber wood, and treated wood with epoxy resins. Moreover, they are rented or charted by private entities for recreational and sports activities as the yacht is accommodated with sophisticated and personalized facilities, such as a gymnasium, jacuzzi spa, sun pads, and sauna.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer expenditure power, improving living standards, and the rising trend of remote explorations are primarily providing an impetus to market growth. Rapid urbanization and the expanding tourism sector are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preference toward sports activities, leisure, and luxurious experiences has facilitated the demand for luxury yachts, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the expanding number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and the increasing coastal and marine tourism are boosting the luxury yacht market growth. Other factors, such as the rapid adoption of technologically advanced yachts, escalating demand for maritime recreational activities, and the development of yachts with customized solutions, are bolstering the market growth.

Luxury Yacht Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the luxury yacht market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alexander Marine International

• Azimut - Benetti S.P.A.

• Brunswick Corporation

• Christensen Shipyards LLC

• Damen Shipyards Group N.V.

• Feadship Holland B.V.

• Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.)

• Heesen Yachts Sales B.V

• Horizon Yacht USA

• Palumbo Group S.P.A

• Princess Yachts Limited

• Sanlorenzo S.p.A.

• Sunseeker International (Wanda Group)

• Viking Yacht Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global luxury yacht market based on type, size, material, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Sailing Luxury Yacht

• Motorized Luxury Yacht

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• 75-120 Feet

• 121-250 Feet

• Above 250 Feet

Breakup by Material:

• FRP/ Composites

• Metal/ Alloys

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Private

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

