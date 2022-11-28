Virtual Course: Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Programme - December 7-9, 2022
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course offers a unique opportunity to complete this investment performance programme online via a virtual class which will be delivered over 3 x 4.5 hour sessions on 17-19 Oct & 7-9 Dec (3 sessions) starting at 10 a.m UK time. The course is delivered by a senior expert with over 25 years of international experience.
This course will cover the same material as our investment performance measurement, attribution and risk course in London. However, with the virtual course, you will benefit from an attractive price, additional savings on travel and, if you are based outside of the EU, the VAT charge.
On completion, you will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and an investment performance measurement, attribution and risk course certificate.
This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk, each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.
The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.
By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow you to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition, you will be able to take the applications forward to 'get to the next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.
Participation in this workshop requires a Laptop with Excel 2003 or a later version. We can provide a laptop if requested for an additional fee.
Pre-arrival requirements. It is assumed that prospective attendees will have:
- A reasonable understanding of securities processing and client reporting, valuation reporting especially
- Average competency with MS Excel (2003 version as a minimum)
Investment Performance, Attribution and Risk are complex topics. Each includes concepts distinct from, for example, Investment Reporting, Accounting or Fund Pricing. Accordingly, a simple spreadsheet as a guide is made available for prospective attendees pre-workshop to attempt and gain initial familiarity with key concepts.
What will you learn
- By the end of the course you will be able to:
- Calculate returns and use key metrics
- Understand the benchmarks and indices and use them to measure performance
- Calculate and measure risk
- Track errors in performance
- Apply portfolio attribution
- Understand and apply Global Investment Performance Standards
- Present performance results and prepare reports
Main topics covered during this training
- Performance Returns
- Annualised vs Cumulative Returns
- Impact of Fees
- Currency impact
- Benchmarking
- Contribution Analysis
- GIPS
- Performance Attribution
- Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period
- Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period
- Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution
- Ex-Post and Ex-Ante Risk
- Statistical Concepts
- Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures
- Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures
Who Should Attend:
- Operations Staff
- Staff wishing to move into Performance Analyst roles
- Database Managers
- Fund Managers
- 'Sell Side' Supplier staff requiring a better knowledge of users' Performance requirements
- Portfolio Management
- Investment Management
- Equity Sales & Research
- Pension Funds
- Insurance
- Institutional Investors
- Banking
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1- Performance Returns
Objectives and Scope
- Middle Office' Environment
- Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report
- Evaluating Manager Performance - the Options
- Performance Attribution - Deconstructing the Value Add
- Risk - Ranking Portfolios with Equal Performance
Performance Returns
- Simple Returns - Absolute and Percentage
- Definition, Source, Relevance of Performance Flows
- Data and Signage Implications for Flows
- Modified Dietz Methodology
- Money and Time - Weighted Returns
- Flow Weighting
- Returns Period to Date
- Sector and Portfolio - Level Returns
- Review Distance - Learning Exercise
Consolidation Case Study:Daily Security and Cash Returns
Alternative Methodologies
- Internal Rate of Return
- Linked Internal Rate of Return
- Bank Administration Institute
Annualised vs Cumulative Returns
- Annualised and Cumulative Reporting Options
- Annualising Cumulative Returns
Impact of Fees
- Regulatory Requirements
- System Implications
- Storing Returns Both Gross and Net of Fees
Currency impact
- Local, Currency and Base Returns
- Algorithms
- Deriving the Third Return
Benchmarking
- Types of Benchmark
- Relevant Benchmark
- Excess Return
- Arithmetic vs Geometric Comparison
- Drifting
- Price, Market Capitalisation and Equal Weighted Calculations
Case Study:Benchmark Creation from Indices
Contribution Analysis
- Contribution as Position Weight * Position Return
- Reconciliation - Total Contributions to Portfolio Return
- Multi-Period Implications
GIPS
- Overview of Global Investment Performance Standards
- Self-Regulatory with Independent Verification
- 2020 Exposure Draft
- Compliance - 'Musts' and 'Recommendations'
- Day 1 Review, Questions and Close
- Open Forum
Day 2 - Performance Attribution and Risk
Performance Attribution
- Review of Day 1
- Review of Performance Reporting
Attribution
- Concepts
- Equity Attribution
- Fixed Interest Attribution
- Workshop Focus on Equity Attribution
Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period
- Deconstructing the Value Add
- Brinson Additive Benchmark-Relative Methodology
- Attribution Elements - 'Top Down' Approach
- Single Currency Approach
- Total of Elements Reconciliation to Excess Return
- Geometric Alternative
- 'What if?' Analysis of Attribution Elements
Case Study Equity Attribution - Top Down
Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period
- Attribution Elements - 'Bottom Up' Approach
- Extend Case Study Equity Attribution to Bottom Up Approach
- Multi-Period Attribution
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Arithmetic vs Geometric Approach gives Variances
- Attribution 'Smoothing' Removes Variances
- Smoothing Algorithms
Case Study Attribution Smoothing:Frongello Algorithms
Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution
- Currency Attribution Element
- Introduction to
- 'Naiive' Currency Attribution
- 'Full' Multi-Currency Attribution Options
- Karnosky and Singer Methodology
Other
- Transactions Based vs Holdings Based Attribution
- Source of Residuals
- Smoothing for Residuals
Risk
- Concepts
- Ex-Post Risk
- Ex-Ante Risk
- Workshop Focus on Ex-Post Risk
Statistical Concepts
- Standard Deviation
- Correlation
- The Capital Assets Pricing Model
- Case Study Part 1 - Standard Deviation
Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures
- Sharpe Ratio
- Treynor Measure
- Jensen's Alpha
- Drawdown
- Case Study Part 2 - Absolute Measures
Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures
- Tracking Error
- Information Ratio
Case Study Part 3: Relative Measures
Questions and Close
