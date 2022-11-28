Global Express and Small Parcels Market Report 2022: Market Grew by 12.2% in 2021, Driven by Strong Domestic and Cross-border e-Commerce Performance - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report takes an in-depth look at the core trends influencing the market, such as GDP and e-commerce growth, sustainability trends, PUDO network growth and the saturation of last-mile start-ups.

New data reveals the express and small parcels market grew by 12.2% in 2021, driven by strong domestic and cross-border e-commerce performance.

The market remains highly competitive with many drivers influencing growth and opportunities. B2C continues to grow and dominate the market, global integrators control the international market whilst the domestic market remains much more fragmented.

The report also contains the publisher's bespoke market sizing and forecast data for 2021 - 2026, split by region, country, international, domestic and for the first time, B2C and B2B.

Key Findings

The global express and small parcels market grew 12.2% in 2021, reaching its highest market value since 2010.

2021 growth was driven by strong domestic and cross-border e-commerce sales.

The international market expanded more rapidly than domestic in 2021.

Six out of seven regions saw double-digit express market growth in 2021.

Last-mile and cross-border markets are expected to grow by double digit CAGR's in the five years to 2026.

In 2021, Ti valued the B2C market at €278,565.9m, and the B2B market at €183,572m.

2022 volumes are expected to either remain consistent with 2021 levels or continue improving.

B2C e-commerce continued to be a strong driver of express growth for the integrators throughout 2021.

Despite forecasted slowdowns, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by retail e-commerce sales up to 2025

Key Questions

Will 2022 express market growth slow?

How is each region expected to perform?

2026 forecasts for the global express market are pessimistic, but what's the outlook for international and domestic?

How fast did domestic and international markets grow in 2021?

Which regions saw double-digit express market growth in 2021?

In 2021 B2C dominated the market, will this continue?

What will the B2C and BCB market split look like in 2026?

Which region has the largest B2C segment?

What are the key trends influencing the express and small parcels market?

What progress have leading parcel carriers made in terms of net-zero goals and targets?

Who were the leading global parcel carriers by revenue in 2021?

This report contains:

2021 market sizes, 2022 growth rates and 2026 forecasts split by region, country, domestic, international and for the first time, B2B and B2C

Market segmentation - domestic vs international and B2B v B2C

Market trend analysis including e-commerce growth, sustainability trends, electric vans expansion, PUDO growth and last-mile start-ups

GDP growth and forecasts, split by region

Competitive analysis - revenues, parcel volumes and parcel yield

Express provider profiles and comparative reviews

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Sizing

1.1 Global

1.1.1 International and Domestic

1.1.2 B2B/B2C

1.2 Market Size by Region16

1.2.1 Asia Pacific

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 North America

2 Market Trends

2.1 GDP Trends

2.1.1 Europe

2.1.2 North America

2.1.3 Asia Pacific

2.2 e-commerce

2.2.1 Global Overview

2.2.2 Asia Pacific

2.2.3 North America

2.2.4 Europe

2.2.5 B2B e-commerce

2.3 Sustainability

2.3.1 Carrier Sustainability Profiles

2.3.2 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

2.4 PickUp DropOff Networks

2.4.1 Hivebox

2.4.2 InPost

2.4.3 Deutsche Post DHL

2.4.4 La Poste/GeoPost

2.4.5 Amazon Hub

2.5 Last-Mile Start-Ups

2.5.1 Beelivery

2.5.2 Budbee

2.5.3 Milkman Technologies

2.5.4 Ninja Van

2.5.5 Urbantz

2.5.6 Veho

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Competitor Ranking

3.1.1 Parcels Revenue

3.1.2 Parcels Volume

3.1.3 Revenue Per Parcel

3.2 Integrator Comparison

3.2.1 Revenue

3.2.2 EBIT Margin Comparison

3.2.3 Volume Growth Comparison

3.2.4 Revenue Per Piece

3.2.5 Integrator Ground Operations Comparison

3.2.6 Vertical Sectors Driving Growth

3.3 Parcel Market Pricing and Yield

3.3.1 Parcel Pricing decline somewhat stalled by government policy

4 Company Profiles

4.1 DHL Parcels

4.2 UPS Parcels

4.3 FedEx Parcels

4.4 USPS

4.5 Royal Mail (and GLS)

4.6 La Poste (and DPD)

4.7 Yamato

4.8 Sagawa

4.9 Correos

4.10 Poste Italiane

4.11 SF Express

4.12 Yunda Express

4.13 YTO Express

4.14 ZTO Express

4.15 STO Express

5 Market Forecast

5.1 Market Forecast by Value

5.1.1 Asia Pacific

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 North America

5.2 GDP Forecast

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.2 North America

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.3 e-commerce Forecast

5.3.1 Asia Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

