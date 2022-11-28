BrainsWay Reports Open Market Stock Purchases by Two Board Members

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a world leader in advanced and non-invasive treatment for brain disorders, today reported that David Zacut, M.D., BrainsWay’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Avner Hagai, an independent Director on BrainsWay’s Board, separately purchased BrainsWay ordinary shares in recent open market purchases.



Dr. Zacut purchased 431,797 ordinary shares on the open market for a total amount of 1,607,676 NIS, at an average price of approximately 3.72 NIS per share. Following this transaction, he holds 6.71 percent of the Company’s total issued and outstanding shares.

Mr. Hagai purchased 403,312 ordinary shares on the open market for a total amount of 1,581,048 NIS, at an average price of approximately 3.92 NIS per share. Following this transaction, he holds 6.49 percent of the BrainsWay’s total issued and outstanding shares.

“These open market stock purchases are reflective of our continuing confidence in BrainsWay’s long-term prospects,” stated Dr. Zacut. “The Company has multiple growth catalysts ahead of it, and is further supported by favorable industry trends. Collectively, these key drivers present a highly compelling outlook for BrainsWay’s business.”

The share purchases were made on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, where the Company’s ordinary shares are listed and traded. The Company also trades in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq, with each ADR representing two ordinary shares.

