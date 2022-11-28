CinCor Pharma Announces Topline Data for Phase 2 HALO Trial Evaluating Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitor Baxdrostat in Uncontrolled Hypertension

/EIN News/ -- Primary endpoint in Intention to Treat (ITT) was not met despite large absolute reductions in Systolic Blood Pressure (SBP)



12.6 mmHg placebo-adjusted reduction in SBP with 2 mg baxdrostat in a pre-specified subgroup that represents approximately 81-89% of the U.S. hypertension population (nominal p-value = 0.001)

Safety profile and tolerability consistent with BrigHtn Phase 2 data; no patient discontinued due to treatment-related adverse events; low hyperkalemia incidence

HALO in combination with BrigHtn informs the dose and study populations anticipated to be recruited into Phase 3 trials pending confirmation by FDA at planned end of Phase 2 meeting in January 2023; Phase 3 trials expected to begin first half of 2023

Baxdrostat’s clinical program remains on track for a potential NDA submission in 2025

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (“CinCor”) announced today the topline results and completion of its Phase 2 HALO trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of baxdrostat in patients with uncontrolled hypertension taking up to two blood pressure medications at the maximally tolerated doses. Baxdrostat is a once daily potentially first-in-class, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. While HALO did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint evaluating change from baseline in mean seated systolic blood pressure (SBP) in the intention to treat (ITT) population (n = 249), a pre-specified subgroup analysis of non-Hispanic patients (47%, 116/249) representing approximately 81-89% of the hypertension population in the United States, demonstrated a placebo-adjusted reduction in SBP of 12.6 mmHg (nominal p-value = 0.001) at the 2 mg dose. The safety profile and tolerability of baxdrostat was consistent with previously reported Phase 2 BrigHtn data in resistant hypertension.

“We are pleased HALO has achieved our prospective goal of better understanding which patients respond best to baxdrostat, as well as further confirming baxdrostat’s safety profile and tolerability,” said Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer at CinCor. “The results of the two Phase 2 trials, involving over 500 patients of diverse backgrounds, enable us to maintain our previously announced plans to meet with the FDA in January 2023 at an end of Phase 2 meeting to discuss our Phase 3 program plans. Following that meeting, we anticipate initiating our pivotal Phase 3 trials in the first half of 2023. We are very excited about developing a potentially well differentiated drug to address the unmet medical need of tens of millions of uncontrolled and resistant hypertension patients in the U.S. alone.”

Mason Freeman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at CinCor added, “While we still need to learn more about the factors driving different responses in our pre-specified sub-group analyses, it is clear that baxdrostat generated double-digit SBP reductions in study sub-groups, which include Black/African American patients, representative of approximately 81-89% of the hypertensive population of the U.S. The data also demonstrate a favorable safety profile and tolerability across the treated patient groups. Patients in HALO were not pre-selected for inclusion on the basis of aldosterone, renin, or other hormonal characteristics, suggesting baxdrostat’s utility in the uncontrolled hypertensive population may be broader than expected. When combined with data from our BrigHtn study of treatment resistant patients, the HALO trial has provided key insights needed to select patient populations and dosing of baxdrostat that we plan to propose to the FDA for our Phase 3 program. We want to thank all the patients and healthcare providers who have contributed to a better understanding of this new mechanistic class.”

Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, further added, “The reductions in systolic blood pressure levels among the patients from HALO who were adherent to study drug are consistent with the overall positive data from BrigHtn. HALO also reconfirms the safety profile of baxdrostat. The data from these two trials provides the necessary dosing, safety, and target population information CinCor needs to design and execute its Phase 3 programs in resistant and uncontrolled hypertension. I am excited to continue working with the Company to help them investigate the safety and effectiveness of baxdrostat in potentially providing improved treatment options for the large numbers of patients whose hypertension remains refractory to current therapies.”

HALO informs target populations for planned Phase 3 trials:

HALO did not achieve its primary endpoint of statistically significant change from baseline in mean seated SBP versus placebo in the ITT population; however, statistically significant reduction in SBP in the prespecified non-Hispanic subgroup analysis was demonstrated

Hispanic or Latino patients represented 53% (133/249) of the ITT population of the study

The non-Hispanic population of HALO represented 46% (116/249) of the ITT population in the study but represents approximately 81-89% of the hypertensive population of the U.S.





Change from baseline to

Week 8,

mean seated SBP



Dose of

baxdrostat Intent to Treat

(ITT)

N = 249 Hispanic

Prespecified

Subgroup

N = 133 Non-Hispanic

Prespecified

Subgroup

N = 116 Total Placebo-adjusted

Nominal P-value















*Not significant (NS)











2 mg -20.0, -3.8

NS* -16.3, 1.9

NS* -26.8, -12.6

0.001 1 mg -16.1, 0.1

NS* -14.1, 4.0 NS* -18.0, -3.8

NS* 0.5 mg -17.0, -0.8

NS* -17.1, 1.1

NS* -16.2, -2.0

NS*

Total SBP change is the first number in the results column, Placebo-adjusted is the second number in the results column, and the third value is the nominal p-value for statistical significance of the placebo-adjusted change.

Safety and tolerability findings reinforce a consistent, and well-tolerated profile

No drug related serious adverse events (SAEs) observed and no major safety concerns were reported across all three dose cohorts tested after 8 weeks of treatment

No patient discontinued the study due to treatment-related adverse events

Baxdrostat demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with 3 cases of moderate hyperkalemia (≥ 6 mEq/L) after 8 weeks of treatment none of which led to study discontinuation

Treatment-emergent serious adverse events were reported in 2 patients after 8 weeks of treatment; no SAE was deemed related to baxdrostat

85% of patients that completed HALO enrolled in the ongoing open label extension (OLE) trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of baxdrostat over 52 weeks



The HALO trial was a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, parallel-group, clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of baxdrostat in subjects taking up to two antihypertensive agents at their maximally tolerated dosages. The trial evaluated three active doses of baxdrostat (0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, and 2.0 mg) compared to placebo control in 249 patients randomized across all four dosing cohorts, with 249 patients completing. The primary endpoint of the trial was the change in SBP after eight weeks of treatment. Background antihypertensive therapy was to be discontinued after these eight weeks, and patients only took baxdrostat at the 2.0 mg dose for four additional weeks in Part 2 of the trial to characterize monotherapy responses and to enable long-term safety assessments of the drug in the ongoing 52-week open label extension study that follows the HALO trial, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.

