Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final November 2022 Distribution Rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final November 2022 distribution rate for Purpose Cash Management Fund.

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts. The ex-distribution date is November 29, 2022.

Open-End Fund Ticker
Symbol		 Final distribution
per unit		 Record Date Payable Date Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Cash
Management Fund –
ETF Units		 MNY $0.3368 11/29/2022 12/07/2022 Monthly


About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


