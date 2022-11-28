Reshaping Hip Hop with Honest Street Anthems and Uplifting Chill Blends – Scoolascoola Drops Striking New Album ‘Dulup’
A wonderful addition to the artist’s mesmerizing discography, ‘Dulup’ shines a new light on Scoolascoola’s unique blends of Hip Hop and RapSUPPLY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released under the Branch Off Records production umbrella, Scoolascoola’s newest album is arguably the artist’s best work yet. Rightfully being touted as the artist’s potential breakthrough into the Hip Hop industry, ‘Dulup’ is an expressive narration of everything that the budding artist brings to the genre and to thousands of fans who have become part of his ever-expanding regular audience.
Scoolascoola is an artist who remains focused on making his mark and staying committed to his own interpretation of Hip Hop and the power it holds. The rising composer has already been collecting an increasing number of streams on Spotify and his new album, ‘Dulup’ is unlike any other. The exciting new record truly encapsulate Scoolascoola’s unique music sense, alongside features from several complementing contemporaries.
Dropping soon, the new album portrays an entire host of stellar featuring artists and producers including: Live from Cedar Grove, Made in Cedar Grove, Staxx Sum, Mini mo betta, D Truth, Koma, Critty on da trak, Big Lance, Dotta Ming, and YL Dallas. ‘Dulup’ also highlights the production brilliance of Yl Dallas,Critty on da trak, Turn me up YC, Slimioski, and has been executively produced by Scoolascoola, mini mo betta, and hounds sounds.
With everything from street anythems to sultry and inviting blends to groove along to, ‘Dulup’ is a remarkable musical spectacle. It underscores chilled out vibes and catchy tunes with tracks such as “Sunday,” “Tell Me,” and “Promise Me,” and is slated to be followed up by the “Dulup” biography dropping shortly after the release.
Stream Scoolascoola’s thrilling new record, ‘Dulup’ on Spotify and other official music streaming platforms. Follow the artist on social media for updates on new tracks and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities.
Scoolascoola is the co owner of Branch Off Records and an independent singer-songwriter in the Hip Hop industry. Born and raised in Supply, North Carolina, the promising artist spent much of his time growing up in the Cedar Grove/ Turkey Trap community.
Sccolascoola marked his segue into the music stream after he began rapping at the young age of 14 doing mix tapes after football and wrestling practice and on the weekends at Hounds Sounds Studios. After doing several shows in different states and performing at live gigs locally, he decided to get to the more business side of things. After sitting 2019 out of the recording aspect and shifting focus towards making business thrive, Scoolascoola made a resurgent return, having mastered the art of running a profitable business and publishing.
