MEM Media Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2026

Increase in the Demand for Synthetic Cell Culture Media in Cell Culture Technology MEM Media Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the MEM Media Market size is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Minimum Essential Medium (MEM) is a synthetic cell culture medium that is used to maintain cells in tissue culture. Increase in the demand for L-glutamine in tissue culture, growing recommendations for cell culture media without L-glutamine, and rise in government initiatives for research in the biopharmaceutical industry are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the MEM Media Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the MEM Media Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America MEM Media Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of L-glutamine in tissue culture.

2. The ability to support the growth of cells that have high energy demands and large amounts of nucleic acids is driving the With L-glutamine segment. However, the lack of efficient research infrastructure is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the MEM Media Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the MEM Media Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Component: The With L-glutamine segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is attributed to the factors such as growth leveraging of cells that have high energy demands and large amounts of nucleic acids and also serves as an auxiliary energy source when cells are rapidly dividing.

MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Disease Indication: The Schizophrenia segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as rise in the prevalence of schizophrenia in developed nations and increase in the research and development activities for the treatment of schizophrenia. The growing advancements in synthetic cell culture for the treatment of schizophrenia is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market.

MEM Media Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 37.9% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as growing applications of MEM media in tissue culture, increase in the government initiatives for research in the biopharmaceutical industry. The rise in the adoption of L-glutamine in tissue culture is driving the growth of the MEM Media Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the MEM Media industry are -

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

2. Sigma Aldrich,

3. BI Worldwide,

4. Stemcell,

5. Corning

