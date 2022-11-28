PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 25, 2022 Launch of cultural mapping book in Antique a milestone in province's heritage - Legarda SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique - Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda launched a cultural mapping book in Antique, calling it a significant milestone in the province's cultural heritage and tradition in her video message during the ceremony held Friday at the Old Capitol Building in the town on San Jose de Buenavista. "Amid modernization and digitalization, the publication of 'Duna, Kinaiya kag Paranublion,' this book serves to document and preserve the culture and traditions of our forefathers that we wish to pass on to future generations. The province where the 'mountains meet the sea is rich in terms of biodiversity and history. It is vital that we understand and document these natural and cultural treasures that we have," she said. According to Legarda, the book showcases what Antiqueños has to offer with its historical value, including the century-old San Juan Nepomuceno Church in Anini-y and the monument of General Leandro, who was appointed as the Commanding General of the Expeditionary Forces to Panay Island during the Philippine Revolution in 1896, in Hamtic. "Our prolific tradition has further been preserved by our local artists and artisans who showcase the creativity of Antiqueños through their crafts - the patadyong of Bugasong, the pottery and brick making in Sibalom and Tibiao, the embroidery in San Jose de Buenavista, the buri weaving in Tobias Fornier, the bariw weaving in Pandan, and many more," she added. As a four-term senator, Legarda filed Senate Bill 622, which seeks to amend Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 to strengthen heritage conservation in the country further. The proposed measure seeks to mandate the local government units to conduct a comprehensive cultural mapping of their areas of jurisdiction. The cultural mapping in Antique started in January 2021. It was made possible through the concerted efforts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the University of the Philippines (UP) in Visayas, the Department of Education (DepEd), culture and history experts from Antique, and its provincial government, which trained the teachers who served as mappers. The cultural mapping received funding of P7.8 million from the DepEd central office through Legarda's initiative, according to Dr. Eleonore Dagala, DepEd Schools Division of Antique Education Program Supervisor for Araling Panlipunan. "It is my great honor to be instrumental in this book, and as we launch this today, let us all be proud of the treasures that we have. And I hope that this would not remain only on the pages of the book but would be practiced, preserved, and hopefully never vanished," said Legarda. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognizes cultural mapping as a vital and crucial tool and technique in preserving the world's tangible and intangible cultural assets in architecture, traditional dwellings, indigenous skills, and natural heritage.