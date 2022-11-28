PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2022 Villanueva: Senate debates are the essence of democracy Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that debates and discussions on the floor and during committee hearings show the true essence of democracy. "We admire all our colleagues because they are always open to discussions and debates. This will ensure that your Senate is doing its job in making our democracy work. The more voices are heard and considered, the more our policy options become clear and relevant", Villanueva said. "For instance, Senator Bato dela Rosa recently conducted a committee hearing and listened to all the arguments regarding his proposed measure decriminalizing illegal drugs. We laud the former PNP Chief and now colleague in the Senate for his openness to various positions and recommendations," he said further. Villanueva also said that taking into account the positions and recommendations of various stakeholders during his committee hearings in the past helped him improve his proposed bills. "As Majority Leader, it's our goal to level up discussions and debates in the Senate. I admire our colleagues for their open-mindedness, especially on issues that have direct daily impact on our people's lives," Villanueva said. Villanueva noted that debates and open discussions are critical as the Senate works towards passing the Marcos' Administration's priority measures, including his principally authored bill, which seeks to institutionalize the National Employment Recovery Strategy, to which the President showed full support, during the LEDAC meeting last month. "The first committee hearings on the Creation of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention bill and the Medical Reserve Corps bill are done, while preliminary discussions on the Condonation of unpaid amortizations and interest on loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries bill have already begun," the Majority leader reported. Villanueva added that the active participation of the Senators during the budget deliberations helped ensure that the 2023 proposed General Appropriations Bill will pass on time and cater to the immediate needs of the country. "Lawmaking is not just about numbers. This is why we encourage discussions and debates because at the end of the day we all agree to get the best solution to all our woes with one common goal which is to protect the best interest of our people," he said. Ang mga debate sa Senado ang diwa ng demokrasya - Villanueva Sinabi ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na ang mga debate at talakayan sa plenaryo at sa mga pagdinig ng komite ay nagpapakita ng tunay na diwa ng demokrasya. "Hinahangaan natin ang lahat ng ating mga kasamahan dahil sa pagiging bukas nila sa mga talakayan at debate. Sinisiguro nito na ginagawa ng inyong Senado ang trabaho nito para panatiliing buhay ang demokrasya. Kapag mas maraming mga boses ang naririnig at isinasaalang-alang, mas nagiging malinaw at makabuluhan ang ating mga batas," sabi ni Villanueva. "Kagaya ni Senador Bato dela Rosa na nagsagawa ng pagdinig sa komite kamakailan kung saan pinakinggan niya ang lahat ng mga argumento tungkol sa kanyang panukalang pagdekriminal sa ilegal na droga. Pinupuri natin ang dating PNP Chief at ngayon ay kasamahan sa Senado sa kanyang pagiging bukas sa iba't ibang posisyon at rekomendasyon," patuloy niya. Sinabi rin ni Villanueva na ang pagsasaalang-alang sa mga posisyon at rekomendasyon ng iba't ibang mga stakeholder sa kanyang mga pagdinig sa komite noon ay nakatulong sa kanya na mapabuti ang kanyang mga panukalang batas. "Bilang Majority Leader, layunin natin na maiangat ang antas ng mga diskusyon at debate sa Senado. Hanga ako sa pagiging bukas ng ating mga kasamahan, lalo na sa mga isyung may direktang epekto sa pang-araw-araw sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan," ani Villanueva. Binanggit ni Villanueva na ang mga debate at diskusyon ay magiging kritikal kapag nagsimula na ang Senadong talakayin ang mga priority measures ng Administrasyong Marcos, kabilang rito ang kanyang inakdang panukalang batas, na naglalayong i-institutionalize ang National Employment Recovery Strategy, na sinuportahan ng Pangulo sa pagpupulong ng LEDAC noong nakaraang buwan. "Ang mga unang pagdinig ng komite sa Creation of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention bill at Medical Reserve Corps bill ay tapos na, habang ang mga inisyal na talakayan sa Condonation of unpaid amortizations and interest on loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries bill ay nagsimula na," pag-uulat ng Majority Leader. Dagdag ni Villanueva na ang aktibong paglahok ng mga Senador sa budget deliberations ay naging susi para matiyak na ang 2023 proposed General Appropriations Bill ay maipapasa sa tamang oras at makakatugon sa mga kagyat na pangangailangan ng bansa. "Ang paggawa ng batas ay hindi lamang tungkol sa dami ng maipapasa. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit hinihikayat natin ang mga talakayan at debate dahil sa huli nais ng lahat na makuha ang pinakamahusay na solusyon na layuning protektahan ang pangunahing interes ng ating mga mamamayan," sinabi niya.