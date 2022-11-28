Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,162 in the last 365 days.

Revilla: Time to review pay raise for government workers

PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release
November 28, 2022

REVILLA: TIME TO REVIEW PAY RAISE FOR GOVERNMENT WORKERS

In line with his commitment to champion the welfare of government workers who selflessly devote their service to the nation, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has been studying already the feasibility of providing a raise on the current salaries being received by government employees. This is even before several public sector unions called for an increase in the minimum salary of government workers to P33,000 per month.

"Nararapat lamang na tingnan natin muli kung sapat pa ba ang natatanggap ng mga kawani ng ating gobyerno lalo na at tuloy-tuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin. Sa susunod na taon, last tranche na ng umento sa sahod nila. Kaya naman dapat nating bisitahin at rebisahin muli ito," Revilla said.

Revilla who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation sought the comment of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in relation to the possibility of a wage hike.

The DBM then released an official statement stating that it would require legislative action to increase the current salary of the nation's government workforce.

Revilla, who was the author and sponsor of the Salary Standardization Law of 2019, committed to once again sponsor the legislation if the study will turn to be feasible.

"If tax is the lifeblood of our economy, government workers are the backbone of our bureaucracy. Our government is only as strong and effective as the people who work in it. Kaya suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagwasto sa sweldo nila na akma at napapanahon," the veteran lawmaker remarked.

While the measure is being studied, Revilla has filed Senate Bill No. 1406 seeking to increase the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) granted to government employees.

PERA is a subsidy granted to all government workers as a form of assistance to help them make ends meet in the face of dire economic conditions. The original intent of the PERA in the early 1990s was as an emergency allowance to serve as a buffer against the rising prices of basic commodities due to oil price hikes and instability in the Middle East.

"Unfortunately, with the worsening economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and gasoline, I believe the current amount at P2,000 is already insufficient and needs to be adjusted," said the solon.

When enacted, the economic relief allowance will be increased from P2,000 to P4,000.

You just read:

Revilla: Time to review pay raise for government workers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.