PHILIPPINES, November 28 - Press Release

November 28, 2022 Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano to welcome the visiting delegation of Israeli to the Senate Thank you, Mr President. Thank you, Majority Floor Leader for recognizing our guests from Israel. I just like to share with our colleagues that we have a photo exhibit outside. This was a joint project we have with the Embassy of Israel and the title is: 'Bridging Innovation Between Israel and the Philippines.' It will showcase the various projects in the Philippines already. Some of them, we didn't even know. The Senate President will be happy to know that a lot of them involve agriculture. After that, we had a very interesting talk by Mr. Or Haviv, who is the partner and head of global innovation Arieli Capital. And it was so interesting for us, your honor, because we as a body have all supported STEM, innovation. Our former Chairman of the Committee on Higher Education, Sen. Joel Villanueva, I am pointing you out to our guest, Mr Or Haviv there, we were talking about how our universities are the hub of knowledge and innovation, but a lot of times, the problems are, the next step on how to pursue this, how to support the growth and to commercialize the innovations that are made in the university level. So these are the kinds of discussions we had, just the tip of the iceberg, but we hope that it will allow us to continue exploring. And sabi nga po ni Mr Haviv, where there are humans, there are innovations. So just like our Senate President's passion is to promote the countryside, there is so much opportunity there. So I leave it at that, your honors. We are thankful for our guests who joined us today in the Senate. Thank you.