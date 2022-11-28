President praises the role of Fatherland Front workers

VIETNAM, November 28 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has reiterated the important role that officials from the Fatherland Front play in building, strengthening and upholding the nation’s great unity.

He was speaking while meeting outstanding representatives on Sunday.

Praising 299 representatives who are chairmen of the Fatherland Front Committee at grassroots level, President Phúc said each of them were excellent examples of dedicated workers.

The representatives were of different ages, and qualifications and from different regions, but they were all enthusiastic, responsible, creative and ready to face obstacles, epidemics and natural disasters, and were wholeheartedly devoted to the people, he said.

They actively participate in patriotic campaigns, building cultural life and new rural living styles. They enthusiastically join environmental protection, COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, ensure local security and order, prevent crimes, eliminate outdated customs, take care of people with meritorious services to the nation and support people affected by natural disasters.

Many of them are good examples of enriching and helping others escape poverty.

He proposed the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee strengthen the work at communal levels and considered it a vital part of the objectives.

Fatherland Front staff should regularly go to villages and households to educate and encourage people in daily life.

The President also suggested Fatherland Front workers to work based on real situations in their localities, especially important issues that local residents pay much attention to.

They should give advice to authorities to resolve problems at grassroots levels, ensuring residents’ legitimate rights and interests.

President Phúc expected that each worker at the grassroots level would be always close to the people, be reputable, understand the laws well and constantly improve their professional skills to truly act as pioneers and take the lead in times of difficulties and hardships.

He believes the Fatherland Front's work would have strong innovations, better promote the staff’s role at communal levels to gather the strength of domestic and abroad compatriots and successfully build Việt Nam as a strong and justice country. — VNS

Party chief requires promotion of Fatherland Front role to meet people’s aspirations

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Saturday stressed the need to promote the role of the Fatherland Front to better meet people’s aspirations.

At a meeting with 63 outstanding delegates involved in the front work in the 2017-22 period of the 63 provinces and cities, the Party leader appreciated efforts of the entire Party, people and army to the nation development and defence, including important contributions by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF).

Stressing that the people are the root and the core foundation for the activities of front staff at all levels, he expressed his hope that the Fatherland Front, its chapters and their staff and mass organisations will continue to forge a close bond with the grassroots.

Fatherland Front chapters at all levels need to implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on the work of great national solidarity seriously and responsibly.

Trọng also requested education be bettered to help people be fully aware of their obligations and rights.

Social supervision and criticism are major issues that have been concretised by the Party and State. However, some localities and grassroots have not yet used their rights in this activity efficiently, he noted.

The Party chief asked Fatherland Front chapters and their staff to consider the caring of the people's lives and interests as the orientation of their activities, and take the people's satisfaction as a measure of work results, and personnel evaluation. — VNS