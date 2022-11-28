Co-founder of Capitalixe Lissele Pratt Makes The TechRound 29 Under 29 List.
The fintech founder recognised for her vision, innovation and skills joins some of the most promising tech talent in Europe.
This year's finalists all show a huge degree of innovation."”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lissele Pratt, Co-founder of Capitalixe, was featured in the TechRound 29 Under 29 list for the year 2022, this week. The list celebrates the UK's young entrepreneurs and innovators, making a difference in the tech world.
Lissele was chosen by an expert panel of judges, including Kathryn Burn (Pyjamily, finalist of this year's The Apprentice), Matt Wilson (Omnipresent), Megan Jones (Moneypenny), and Simone Thomas (Simone Thomas Wellness). She stood out through her success in leading Capitalixe, a payments and banking consultancy working with high-risk industries."
This year's top spot went to Agnes Mwakatuma of Black Minds Matter, a UK charity that connects Black individuals and families with free mental health services provided by Black therapists. She was followed by Alexandra Rico-Lloyd of The Bike Club, the UK's first monthly kids bike subscription service.
Other notable finalists included Molly Masters of Books That Matter, an inclusive book subscription, and Andy Evans of Doddz, an AR academy.
Previous winners of TechRound's 29 Under 29 include Oliver & Alexander Kent-Braham, who co-founded Mashmallow, a car insurance startup, and Jamie Cox of TreeCard, a free top-up debit card that reforests the planet with your everyday payments.
29 Under 29 finalists of the past have often gone on to be leaders in their industries, with many becoming huge names in the UK startup scene.
Feedback From The Judges
"This year's applications have been incredibly impressive. It was hard to get the list down to just 29. With how well previous finalists have done, it'll be interesting to see what's next for this year's top 29."
"This year's finalists all show a huge degree of innovation. The businesses that these finalists run are all so diverse, and it's nice to see young people making strides in such a wide range of industries."
About Lissele Pratt
As Co-Founder at Capitalixe, Lissele Pratt helps international companies access the latest financial technology, payments and banking services globally.
With 7+ years of experience in the financial services industry and her global perspective, the entrepreneurial-minded Lissele is a recognised expert in foreign exchange, payments and financial technology. Her entrepreneurial spirit took her from crafting her first business at the age of 16 to building a market-leading fintech consultancy within the space of three years.
Lissele's hard work and determination landed her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance list in 2021. She has also been shortlisted for this year's Great British Businesswoman Awards, European Women In Finance awards and the Women in Finance UK awards.
You can also find her insights in publications and podcasts like Entrepreneur, Business Leader, Fintech Times, Valiant CEO, Finextra and Thrive Global and Female Techpreneur.
About TechRound
TechRound is one of the fast-growing news sites for startups and tech in the UK, currently with over 300,000 monthly readers. Founded in 2016 and based in London, TechRound is where decision-makers, investors and startups of all sizes come to find out the latest developments and trends within the industry.
