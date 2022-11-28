AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market Size Analysis:

AC motors are widely used in the oil and gas industry. Many industrial machines, including cranes, reciprocating and centrifugal compressors, auxiliary generators, and pumps, use AC motors, which stimulate the market's expansion. Large compressors and pumps are the backbone of the oil and gas industry and are utilised in gas pipeline boosting stations, refrigeration trains at liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, and petrochemical plants and refineries. Electric motors are frequently used in place of mechanical gas turbines due to their low maintenance and reduced downtime. They are appropriate for use in the oil and gas industry and support the expansion of the market because they enable the achievement of the ideal plant flow balance at lower energy costs and higher efficiency.

Asia-Pacific is one of the leading market regions and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. China and Japan are among the region's largest markets. Rapid industrialization and robust demand for industrial machinery and efficient motors, particularly in the oil and gas industry, are anticipated to propel the market for AC motors. Due to numerous technological advancements and innovations, the markets in Europe and North America are also thriving rapidly. According to the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA), electric motors account for more than 60 to 70 percent of electricity consumption in oil and gas operations in the United States alone; such trends are anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Key Players: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, others



COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented demand shock for the oil and gas industry. While the pandemic has severely impacted global economic activity and oil demand, it has also led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices. The combination of these factors has put immense pressure on the financial performance of oil and gas companies.

In response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, many oil and gas companies have cut their capital expenditure budgets and are deferring major projects. This is likely to impact the sales of AC electric motors in the oil and gas market in the short to medium term. However, given the long-term nature of most oil and gas projects, the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be temporary, and the market is expected to return to growth in the long term.

Report Coverage:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market for 2018–2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of AC electric motors used in the oil and gas industry.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including input from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• induction electric motors

• Synchronous electric motors



By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on global AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the AC Electric Motor Sales in the Oil and Gas Market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the oil and gas market's AC electric motor sales?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of AC electric motor sales in oil and gas across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

2.2. Global Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market Snapshot



3 . AC ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES IN OIL & GAS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

3.4. Opportunities of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

3.5. Trends of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market

3.7. Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . GLOBAL AC ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES IN OIL & GAS MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

5.1 Overview by Type

5.2 Global Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market Analysis by Type

5.3 Market Analysis of Induction Electric Motors by Regions

5.4 Market Analysis of Synchronous Electric Motors by Regions



6 . GLOBAL AC ELECTRIC MOTOR SALES IN OIL & GAS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview by Application

6.2 Global Ac Electric Motor Sales In Oil & Gas Market Analysis by Application

6.3 Market Analysis of Onshore by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of Offshore by Regions

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

