Sports.com and Saudi Motorsport Company announce Strategic Partnership

Announcement made in conjunction with deciding WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 25 – 27 November 2022

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com is delighted to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the prestigious Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC).

The agreement allowed Sports.com branding and advertising to be displayed around the track for the duration of the FIA World Touring Car Cup decider held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 25 – 27 November 2022 and sets the foundation for the future establishment of a joint venture and content distribution partnership.

Sports.com is a new sports entertainment platform, with both online and offline offerings, which has been created to take advantage of the changing way in which sports entertainment is distributed and accessed. Sports.com will enable fans to watch a variety of sports in every country; in any language; on any device; live and on demand. As well as live content, Sports.com will provide unique insights and information, data, e-gaming, education, ticketing, and merchandising services; bringing together fans with athletes, franchises, teams, rights owners, gaming providers, sponsors and advertisers. Its mission is to be the world’s foremost locale for sports entertainment.

SMC is a state owned and funded company, founded by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), to bring all Saudi activity in the sector under a single entity, and is the first public body designed to commercialize motorsport at a national level in the Kingdom. One of its primary roles is promoter for the Kingdom’s growing number of international motorsport events such as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Dakar Rally and Extreme E. Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the SAMF Chairman, has in turn welcomed the establishment of SMC by SAMF.

From 25 – 27 November2022, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season reached an exciting climax at the inaugural Race of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, an alternative 3.450-kilometre track, which staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December 2021.

Matthew McGahan, President of Sports.com commented:

“We are honored to be partnering with the Saudi Motorsport Company in what we hope is the first of many partnership opportunities. This is our first major opportunity for Sports.com, and our partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company allowed our brand to be visible to fans in attendance and to millions of viewers around the world, in over 150 countries, where the race was broadcast and free to view.

“Saudi Motorsport Company sees the potential to partner with our new platform, which we believe will revolutionize fan viewing and interaction within the fast-changing sports entertainment industry and we look forward to concluding further similar agreements around major sporting events with broadcasters and rights owners around the world.”

Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Company added:

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with Sports.com. Saudi Arabia is fast becoming established as a motorsport destination, with events in the Kingdom broadcast globally, and now attracting a massive following. We are therefore very pleased to have announced this partnership, which introduced the Sports.com brand, from Jeddah, to millions of viewers around the world.

“The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s maiden visit to Saudi Arabia brought international touring car action to the country for the first time. Our team at the Saudi Motorsport Company looks forward with enthusiasm to hosting the race over the next few days. We are grateful for the support of Sports.com and were in turn delighted to carry their branding in various prominent places over the period of the race. We also look forward to the continued development and strengthening of our relationship with Sports.com.”

