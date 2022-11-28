Submit Release
Athira Pharma to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Therapeutic Potential of ATH-1105 in ALS at the 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND

HGF/MET small molecule positive modulator provides neuroprotection and improves motor and nerve function in a TDP-43 mouse model of ALS

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced it will present preclinical data highlighting the therapeutic potential of ATH-1105, a small molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at the Motor Neurone Disease Association’s 33rd International Symposium on ALS/MND being held virtually from December 6-9, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Title: Small Molecule Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET Positive Modulator ATH-1105 is Neuroprotective in the TDP-43 Mouse Model of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Format: Poster
Poster Reference: TST-05
Presentation Theme: Theme 07 – Pre-clinical Therapeutic Strategies
Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., EVP, Research
Time/Date: Live Poster Session A, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 5:05 PM - 6:35 PM Pacific Time

The presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


