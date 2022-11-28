Submit Release
The Lovesac Company Announces Third Quarter Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter will be released before market open on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC and DESIGNED FOR LIFE are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com


