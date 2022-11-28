Viridian Therapeutics To Participate In The Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that senior management will participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022.   

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format:         Fireside Chat  
Date:             December 1, 2022    
Time:  10:30 a.m. ET

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under "Events and Presentations” within “News and Events” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). VRDN-002 is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody and incorporates half-life extension technology. VRDN-003 is an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both VRDN-002 and VRDN-003 are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Investor and Media Contact:
Todd James
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com 


