Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), November 28, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
21/11/2022 2,335 208.7396 487,406.97 4,864 214.6046 1,043,836.77 1,018,774.91 7,199 209.2210 1,506,181.88
22/11/2022 2,340 208.2414 487,284.88 3,827 216.4469 828,342.29 806,251.01 6,167 209.7512 1,293,535.89
23/11/2022 2,330 209.2521 487,557.39 9,100 217.5550 1,979,750.50 1,917,433.90 11,430 210.4104 2,404,991.29
24/11/2022 2,315 210.5038 487,316.30 - - - - 2,315 210.5038 487,316.30
25/11/2022 2,315 210.7490 487,883.94 - - - - 2,315 210.7490 487,883.94
  11,635 209.4929 2,437,449.48 17,791 216.5100 3,851,929.56 3,742,459.82 29,426 210.0153 6,179,909.29
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 25, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 118,537,528.12 for No. 611,902 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 27,667,433.56 (Euro 27,716,900.49*) for No. 140,507 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 25, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,817,519 common shares equal to 4.60% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


