Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

The market for enteral feeding formulas is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of metabolic and chronic disorders, the rising cost of patient care, and the expanding elderly population. The World Heart Federation reports that coronary heart disease was the leading cause of death worldwide in 2018. Each year, approximately 3.8 million men and 3.4 million women die from coronary heart disease. Additionally, 80 percent of deaths occur in low- and middle-income nations. In addition, an increase in the number of premature births and nutritional deficiencies, such as a severe lack of protein and other micronutrients in infants and pregnant women, will drive the demand for nutritional requirements, thereby accelerating the growth of the market as a whole.

Key Players: Mead Johnson & Company, LLC; Medtrition, Inc.; Nutritional Medicinals, LLC; Hormel Foods Corporation; Victus, Inc.; Global Health Products, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Real Food Blends; Nestlé Health Science; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Fresenius Kabi Ltd.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; and Abbott, among others.



COVID-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 has impacted the enteral feeding formula market in a number of ways. Firstly, there has been a significant increase in demand for these products as people look to boost their immune systems and protect themselves from the virus. This has led to shortages of some products and price increases for others. Secondly, the manufacturing and supply of enteral feeding formulas have been disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19, with factories in China being particularly affected. This has led to a shortage of raw materials and finished products on the market. Thirdly, many healthcare facilities have had to ration or stop using enteral feeding formulas due to the increased demand for ventilators and other medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had a knock-on effect on the sales of these products. Finally, the research and development of new enteral feeding formulas has been impacted by the pandemic, with many companies having to divert resources to more urgent projects.



Report Coverage:

This report on the enteral feeding formula market covers several aspects of the industry, such as major players, types, applications, and regions. The report has been compiled using a mix of primary and secondary research. The information has been gathered from reliable sources such as company websites, annual reports, financial statements, and other such publications. Furthermore, analysts have used effective data collection techniques, such as interviews with key personnel and surveys of opinion leaders, to obtain reliable information.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Product

• Standard formula

• Disease-specific formula

According to Flow Type

• Intermittent feeding flow

• Continuous feeding flow

By Stage

• Adult

• Pediatric

By Indication

• Alzheimer’s

• Nutrition Deficiency

• Cancer Care

• Diabetes

• Chronic kidney diseases

• Orphan Diseases

• Dysphagia

• Pain Management

• Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals (cardiology, neurology, critical care (ICU), oncology, others)

• Home Care

Sales Channels

• Online Sales

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global enteral feeding formula industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the enteral feeding formula market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the enteral feeding formula market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the enteral feeding formula market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on enteral feeding formulas and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of enteral feeding formulas across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . ENTERAL FEEDING FORMULAS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Flow Type

3.7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Stage

3.7.4 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Indication

3.7.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-user

3.7.6 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel

3.7.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL ENTERAL FEEDING FORMULAS MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT

6.1 Overview by Product

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Product

6.4 Standard Formula Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

6.5 Disease-specific Formula Historic and Forecast Sales by Regions

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

